Rory Culkin: 14 Facts About Macaulay's Youngest Brother Who Was Also A Child Actor

In the early 1990s, Rory Culkin's older brother, Macaulay Culkin, became an international star after starring in "Home Alone," released in 1990, and then "My Girl" in 1991. Suddenly, the Culkins, who were all child actors in their own right, were growing up in the public eye. While Macaulay and Rory Culkin's other brother Kieran Culkin struggled under the pressure of fame, Rory quickly became accustomed to the attention.

"Looking back on it now, it's so strange how we just never questioned why people were coming up to Mac and taking pictures with him," Rory told The Guardian in 2005. "It was strange, coming into school, and my classmates knowing more about my brother or my dad than I did because they'd read the newspaper."

Perhaps it helped that Rory grew up in New York, a city where practically everyone seemed to be part of the entertainment industry. "Maybe it's the same in other places, but it hasn't really been that big of a deal," Rory said to Film Inquiry in 2018. "People don't really give that much of a s*** out here. I don't really have much to compare it to." Apparently, fame has been Rory's version of normal for as long as he can remember.