5 Characters Who Need To Make A Young And The Restless Comeback

Genoa City has undoubtedly run amok in Paul Williams' (Doug Davidson) absence. Can we point out that if Paul were still around, Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) might have gotten justice? He is one of the only "Y&R" characters you can trust to doggedly get to the root of every case without getting compromised. But apart from Paul's detective prowess, we love how he seemed connected to everyone in Genoa. Remember his passionate history with Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell)?

Christine is arguably Paul's greatest love, with his marriage to her lasting five years, much longer than any of his other three marriages. Christine and Paul got together soon after Danny Romalloti (Paul's best friend) left her for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who had tricked him with paternity fraud. Phyllis still hated Christine, though, so she tried to run her and Paul down on their wedding day. If Paul makes a return, things in Genoa could get interesting.

Christine and Paul would definitely hook up again, and their only enemy, Phyllis, would have to watch. Paul also has history with many "Y&R" characters, like Nikki Newman (Melody Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and even Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). He's also solved mysteries with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and has been at the epicenter of Genoa happenings. We know that Doug Davidson has all the details on his controversial exit from "The Young and The Restless," but we also know that there's no mission too difficult for Genoa's ex-Chief of Police.