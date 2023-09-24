5 Characters Who Need To Make A Young And The Restless Comeback
Over the years, "The Young and the Restless" has welcomed and lost a lot of characters. While we were eager to be rid of some, others carved special places in our hearts due to their quirky personalities and memorable storylines. As Genoa City transforms with fresh faces and intricate narrative arcs, many fans still yearn for the golden era and its iconic characters.
Lately, the soap opera has encountered its share of critiques as some observers argue that "Y&R" has lost its original charm. As longtime fans who've been along for the ride, we've got a clear solution: Reintroduce some beloved characters from the past.
This move could stir the pot on old drama and introduce new, riveting storylines. By merging the creativity of the current writers with the charisma of classic characters, "The Young and the Restless" could be set for a resurgence in popularity. If we got to pick any five characters to make a comeback, it would be a very easy decision.
Paul Williams
Genoa City has undoubtedly run amok in Paul Williams' (Doug Davidson) absence. Can we point out that if Paul were still around, Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) might have gotten justice? He is one of the only "Y&R" characters you can trust to doggedly get to the root of every case without getting compromised. But apart from Paul's detective prowess, we love how he seemed connected to everyone in Genoa. Remember his passionate history with Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell)?
Christine is arguably Paul's greatest love, with his marriage to her lasting five years, much longer than any of his other three marriages. Christine and Paul got together soon after Danny Romalloti (Paul's best friend) left her for Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), who had tricked him with paternity fraud. Phyllis still hated Christine, though, so she tried to run her and Paul down on their wedding day. If Paul makes a return, things in Genoa could get interesting.
Christine and Paul would definitely hook up again, and their only enemy, Phyllis, would have to watch. Paul also has history with many "Y&R" characters, like Nikki Newman (Melody Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and even Summer Newman (Allison Lanier). He's also solved mysteries with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and has been at the epicenter of Genoa happenings. We know that Doug Davidson has all the details on his controversial exit from "The Young and The Restless," but we also know that there's no mission too difficult for Genoa's ex-Chief of Police.
David Kimball
Hear us out: We know that David Kimball (Michael Corbett) was a blood-thirsty and murderous villain, but weren't those days fun? David failed to woo and manipulate Jill Abbott (Deborah Adair ) for her fortune, so he switched his charms to Nina Webster (Tricia Cast), Jill's recently widowed daughter-in-law. Soon, Nina was utterly smitten, and David got her to marry him by signing a prenup to prove he wasn't after her money. However, prenups don't matter if the signee and their only child die; this was Kimball's plan.
It took the tenacity of Christine, who had unsettling encounters with David, to delve deep into his past. The mystery of an heiress who had mysteriously died, leaving David a fortune, started to unravel secrets. The plot thickened when the heiress' friend, who came to Genoa City with evidence against David, was mysteriously killed. But David's scheming didn't end there. When Nina found out the truth and shot him, he pretended to be paralyzed so Nina could be tried for attempted murder.
That didn't work, so he underwent facial reconstruction surgery and went after Nina's mother. Luckily, his plans went awry, and Paul closed in on him. Eventually, David jumped into a trash compactor to hide and was crushed to death. However, the idea of David meeting such an end feels too... simple. Besides, Michael Corbett recently joined "The Bold And The Beautiful," and we know that both roles can be linked with a stolen-identity plot. Make this happen, CBS.
Drucilla Winters
Drucilla Winters (Victoria Rowell) debuted on "Y&R" as a brash, uneducated teenager who loved trouble. Despite growing up in a family that favored her older sister, Drucilla was determined to carve a path for herself. She came to Genoa City to live with her aunt after a run-in with the law. Her aunt was employed by the compassionate John Abbott (Jerry Douglas), who offered Drucilla a job. This was the push Drucilla needed to mature and wed Neil Winters (Sean Dominic), even though fans believed she was better suited for Nathan Hastings. When Neil and Dru eventually split, we were hardly shocked.
Drucilla pursued a modeling career for a time but later left it behind, prioritizing her daughter's well-being. She and Neil reconciled, and she took up a role as Jabot's spokesmodel, contributing significantly to the success of several products. However, turmoil surfaced when Phyllis attempted to blackmail Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). She sought Drucilla's advice, leading to a heated confrontation between the three women on a cliff's edge. Sadly, Sharon and Drucilla fell off the cliff, and while Sharon was found and revived, only Drucilla's jacket was recovered.
Despite what happened to Drucilla Winters on "The Young and the Restless," her undiscovered body is the perfect opportunity for a "lost-memory-due-to-a-fall" storyline. We're certain a Drucilla comeback will spice up her daughter Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Daniel Romallotti's (Michael Graziadei) relationship. Don't forget that Phyllis, who is partly responsible for Drucilla's death, is Daniel's mother.
Dylan McAvoy
We fervently hope for Dylan McAvoy's (Steve Burton) return, mainly to deter Sharon from embarrassing herself with Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd). Despite what we know about why Steve Burton suddenly left "The Young And The Restless," we also know this comeback can happen if he wants it. Dylan McAvoy, the biological child of Paul Williams and Nikki Newman, arrived in Genoa with his attention firmly on Avery Clark (Jessica Collins), oblivious to the identities of his birth parents. Yet, as the truth of his parentage was revealed, he began to develop feelings for Sharon. Dylan wasn't abrasive, manipulative, or mean, unlike Sharon's past lovers. Instead, he seemed to genuinely love, understand, and accept Sharon for who she was.
Their journey together wasn't devoid of hardships: They endured the pain of a miscarriage and the emotional turmoil of a baby switch orchestrated by the unhinged Dr. Sandy Anderson (Elizabeth Bogush). While Dylan might have been more reserved than her past partners, his kindness, good looks, and solid character make him the ideal match for Sharon.
As a detective, Dylan played pivotal roles in various cases, including solving Austin Travers' (Matthew Atkinson) murder and going undercover to bring criminals to justice. However, when his cover was blown, he had to leave Genoa. Sharon was torn between joining him and staying behind for her children. We believe it's high time for "Shylan" to reignite their romance and maybe even have a baby.
Sheila Carter
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is more popular on "The Bold and the Beautiful" these days, but longtime CBS soap fans know that she was on "Y&R" first. Currently, Sheila is one of the five "B&B" Characters we'd love to grab a drink with because of how she always evades trouble. Just when it seems Sheila is cornered, she manages a slippery escape. But her recent evasions make us ponder: Is Sheila a mastermind criminal, or is the LA police department just sloppy?
The one officer proven to be a match for her cunning is Genoa City's former Chief of Police, Paul Williams. Given the apparent inefficiencies in L.A.'s justice system, Sheila may need to return to Genoa to truly face the music. During her last appearance on "Y&R," she had a dramatic face-off with Phyllis, having undergone plastic surgery to look like her. The connection between Sheila and Phyllis? It centers around Lauren Baldwin (Tracey E. Bregman), Phyllis' closest ally and Sheila's arch-nemesis.
There's definitely unfinished business between Sheila and Phyllis, and while it might be wishful thinking, wouldn't it be something if the two ended up collaborating only to land each other behind bars? We know Sheila only has to offer to eliminate Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) for Phyllis to sign over her soul. Picture this: Sheila and Phyllis kidnapping Diane, and Jack Abbott and Paul Williams having to work together for the greater good. Unlikely? Yes! But we can dream.