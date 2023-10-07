The Rumored Influence Gwen Stefani Had On Donald Trump's Run For President

The driving forces behind former President Donald Trump's ascent from wealthy businessman and TV personality to leader of the free world have been a topic of debate since he was elected the 45th President of the United States in 2016. But documentarian Michael Moore has a theory you've likely never heard: the true catalyst of Trump's mogul-to-president journey was none other than the "Hollaback Girl" herself — Gwen Stefani.

How, exactly, would the former No Doubt frontwoman and "The Voice" judge be responsible for Trump entering the political realm? It's a fair question to an arguably zany claim outlined in Moore's documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9." According to Moore, it all started at NBC after Trump discovered Stefani was making more money on "The Voice" than Trump was on his reality series, "The Apprentice."

This pay discrepancy, Moore argues, is what kickstarted Trump's desire to prove his popularity (and, in turn, his deserving of a higher paycheck) to the television network with his 2015 presidential campaign announcement.