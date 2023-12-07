Inside Sarah Palin's Relationship With Her Children
If you're even mildly interested in politics, you likely know who Sarah Palin is. She ran for vice president in 2008 alongside presidential nominee John McCain, served as Alaska's governor from 2006 until 2009 (she resigned before completing her term), and made a bid for Alaska's lone House seat in Congress in 2022. She lost both the special and general elections to her longtime friend and Democratic rival, Mary Peltola.
When she's not stirring the pot with her political opinions and commentary, Sarah is the mother of five children, and until recently, she was Todd Palin's wife. The two were married for 31 years before Sarah's husband filed for divorce in 2019. The couple's five children, Track, Bristol, Willow, Piper, and Trig, are somewhat known, thanks to their mother's political career. Unfortunately, that also means every misstep they've taken has been widely publicized.
For Sarah, being a mother was also a point of contention among many Americans when she ran for vice president in 2008. Her daughter, Bristol, was pregnant at the time, and Sarah had just given birth to her son, Trig, who has Down syndrome. Many wondered if Sarah could be an involved parent and fulfill her duties as vice president. That didn't dissuade her from running for office, however, but she did have to deal with plenty of media reports about 17-year-old Bristol's pregnancy. That's not the only time Palin has had to navigate a precarious situation regarding her children.
Sarah had to navigate her son Track's violent outbursts
Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track Palin, has probably made the most waves of all her children. He enlisted in the military without his parents' knowledge in 2007, and after he returned from Iraq, he started to rack up multiple domestic violence charges.
Sarah has reportedly had to deal with multiple distress calls from one of Track's ex-girlfriends, Jordan Loewe, while the two were dating. Track abused Loewe on more than one occasion and threatened to kill her. Loewe revealed all this to the DailyMailTV after Track was involved in another violent incident. "I would call [Sarah and Todd Palin] and tell them. I tried to call them before I would call the police, and most of the time, that worked, and they were able to at least keep me safe and get me away from him," Loewe told the outlet. Sarah and her husband would often take Loewe in and let her stay over to keep her out of their son's way. "They could talk him down sometimes but sometimes not, so they saw all of that," Loewe added.
Sarah and Todd tried to protect Track and encouraged Loewe not to call the police, knowing it would make headlines the next day. Loewe said that she feels bad for Sarah and Todd. "Track drags their name through the mud and continues to do it," she said. Track's ex-wife, Britta Hanson, also accused him of domestic abuse.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Track once assaulted Todd in front of Sarah
Even though Sarah and Todd Palin had experience in dealing with Track Palin's violent outbursts, things went very wrong one night in 2017 when Todd refused to lend Track his truck.
In an affidavit the investigating officer, Adam LaPointe, submitted to the court, he recounted the incident, explaining that Sarah called the police after Track broke into their house and started beating his father in the face and on his head. She told the police officer that Track was using medication and not acting like himself. Upon arrival at the Palin residence, LaPointe was just in time to see Sarah and her husband driving off, leaving their son behind at their home. LaPointe noted that Sarah was "visibly upset."
Upon questioning Todd, Lapointe learned that he was armed with a pistol when his son arrived at the house. Todd said he retrieved the weapon to protect him and his wife. He had tried to dissuade Track from coming to the house because he knew he'd been drinking while taking pain medication. Track got angry and told him he was coming to the house to beat him up. Naturally, the incident made headlines. "To me, the fact that they called the police this time tells me that it must have been really bad because I have seen him be absolutely crazy in front of them, and they haven't called the police," Track's ex-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, told the Daily Mail.
Sarah protected Track when the media asked her about him
On January 18, 2016, Track Palin was arrested on domestic violence charges after his then-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, called the authorities, telling the police that Track punched her in the face and threatened to commit suicide. It goes without saying that the incident was all over the news, and Sarah Palin had to put on a brave face when "Today" host, Savannah Guthrie, had the guts to bring up her son's arrest. Being Sarah Palin, she put Guthrie firmly in her place in what was a very awkward and cringe-worthy moment.
"You guys brought me here to talk about Iowa politics and the caucus tonight, not to talk about my kids. And that was a promise," she said, angered by the conversation's turn. "But as things go in the world of media, you guys don't always keep your promises, evidently," Sarah continued. Guthrie's co-host, Matt Lauer, intervened, saying they didn't make any promises about the show's content. Sarah clapped back, saying she was under the impression that she was there to discuss politics, not her son. Guthrie promptly ended the interview, and Sarah managed not to say a single word about Track.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Sarah advocated for better PTSD support for veterans because of Track's behavior
Even though Sarah Palin refused to speak about her son Track Palin's domestic abuse charges to the media, she did publicly speak about how PTSD affects veterans. She accused the U.S. government of not doing enough to support them. While endorsing Donald Trump's presidential campaign during a 2016 rally, Sarah referred to Track's arrest as "the elephant in the room," adding, "I can certainly relate with other families who feel these ramifications of some PTSD" (via ABC News).
She then took a moment to lay her son's misdemeanors at the feet of former President Barack Obama, saying that many veterans return home feeling like they're not respected for the sacrifices they made and that this starts from "the top." "It is now or never for the sake of America's finest that we have that commander in chief who will respect them and honor them," Sarah said (via CNN).
From a political standpoint, it appeared as if Sarah was trying to spin her son's domestic abuse charges into something that would encourage voters to elect Trump as their next president while making Track look like the victim. This had some veterans hot under the collar, with some telling Foreign Policy that Sarah was promoting a damaging stereotype. Co-founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, David Chasteen, also condemned Sarah's spin on things but added that "she's clearly hurting. It's hard for her to go through this."
Sarah supported her daughter, Bristol, when she became a teen mom
Sarah Palin's children's actions didn't always align with her political standpoints. She had quite the media storm on her hands when her daughter, Bristol Palin, became pregnant at 17, just as Sarah was getting ready to run for vice president. Despite the knock it gave her public image, Sarah supported her daughter unconditionally, and she made this clear whenever the media asked her about it.
Sarah released a statement announcing Bristol's pregnancy amid John McCain's presidential campaign. "Our beautiful daughter Bristol came to us with news that, as parents, we knew would make her grow up faster than we had ever planned," Sarah started. "We're proud of Bristol's decision to have her baby and even prouder to become grandparents," the statement continued (via The Guardian). She also revealed that Bristol would marry the child's father, though ultimately, their relationship didn't work out. "They will have the love and support of our entire family," Sarah said.
After Bristol's son, Tripp, was born, Sarah released yet another statement, per Politico, in which she admitted to being shocked when Bristol told her she was pregnant. "We all at first looked at the situation with some fear and a bit of despair," Sarah revealed, then added, "Isn't it just like God to turn those circumstances into such an amazing, joyful blessing when you ask Him to help you through?"
Sarah was disappointed when Bristol got pregnant out of wedlock again
After Bristol Palin got pregnant at 17, Sarah Palin helped her become an advocate for abstinence, and Bristol made several television appearances and speeches that focused on how teenage and unplanned pregnancy changes your life. It was quite a blow for her mother when, despite all this, Bristol became pregnant out of wedlock a second time. Bristol revealed the news on her blog: "I wanted you guys to be the first to know that I am pregnant." She added, "I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to my family, to my close friends, and to many of you," she added.
One month before announcing her pregnancy, Bristol broke things off with her fiance, Dakota Meyer, who was later revealed to be the child's biological father. In an interview with CBS News, Sarah admitted that she was very disappointed by Bristol and Meyer's breakup. When asked whether she ever thought Bristol would be single and pregnant again, Sarah replied, "Heck no. Because being a single mom is, oh my goodness, my heart goes out to the single parents." She made it clear that despite the shock and disappointment, she's proud of how Bristol handles life as a single mother. Then, she expressed her excitement about the coming baby. "I can't wait for about 45 more days, and I'm gonna have a little baby granddaughter. And I'm happy about it," she gushed.
Sarah supported Bristol while she was going through a divorce
After initially calling off their wedding in 2015, Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer finally married in 2016, and Sarah Palin became the grandmother to yet another baby girl. However, the couple's marriage lasted less than two years, and the divorce that followed was pretty messy. Sarah was devastated by all the heartbreak from the couple's split. While appearing on "Teen Mom OG," she and Bristol discussed how the split went down, with Bristol saying Meyer was being "petty" (via People).
"He literally said, 'You better get your mommy's money because I'm going to fight you tooth and nail until the girls are 18,'" she told her mother. Sarah was appalled to hear that, saying, "This is so unnecessary." Bristol also told her mom how Meyer stuffed all her belongings in their spare room and that she was worried about what the kids would think when they came home and saw it. "That's heartbreaking, Bristol," Sarah said. She then commended her daughter on her attitude during this difficult time, adding, "You have a choice in how you're going to react to the circumstances." When Bristol elaborated on her co-parenting worries, Sarah nearly burst into tears. Then, she encouraged Bristol for the road ahead, saying she knew her daughter would make it through and her whole family supported her. "You have everything going for you to start anew," Sarah said.
Sarah had to embrace the unknown when she got pregnant with Trig
In 2007, Sarah Palin was 43 years old and would be John McCain's running mate in the following year's presidential race. She was Alaska's sitting governor and the mother of four children. It was during this busy time that she found out she was pregnant. "For a fleeting thought, I knew what women go through when they're facing what they believe at the time are less than ideal circumstances," she told Barbara Walters during a "20/20" segment.
Not long after, a test revealed that Sarah's unborn baby had Down Syndrome. According to a 2012 study review published in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, 92% of women who receive this news choose to terminate their pregnancy, based on studies conducted between 1980 and 1998. Down syndrome is a genetic condition that hampers a child's development — both physically and mentally, which means they're often dependent on others their entire lives. Sarah decided to keep her baby but admitted that going through that decision-making process made her realize why some women consider abortion.
Choosing to have her son meant that Sarah had to put her fear aside and embrace the unknown. "I understood then, too, why a woman would consider [abortion] an easier path to perhaps, if you will, do away with the problem instead of understanding that every child has a purpose," she said. She made it clear that her decision had nothing to do with her pro-life political stance and that she doesn't regret having Trig.
Sarah has celebrated Trig's small achievements
While parenting a child with Down syndrome can be one of the most challenging things a mother could face, Sarah Palin approached it with a positive attitude. "God specifically chose us to love His child Trig and to be compassionate toward him and others — and he is the best thing that has ever happened to our family," she wrote on her blog (via Yahoo).
When Sarah took to Facebook to post a 2015 New Year's picture of Trig Palin standing on his therapy dog's back to reach the kitchen sink, she seemed proud that her son managed to figure out how to reach the sink by himself. "Trig just reminded me. He, determined to help wash dishes with an oblivious mama not acknowledging his signs for ”up!', found me and a lazy dog blocking his way. He made his stepping stone," Sarah wrote.
However, she didn't anticipate the wrath of PETA and countless other animal activists in the comments. While Sarah failed to point out that Trig's choice of stepping stone wasn't ideal, other parents who have children with Down syndrome empathized. Supporters said it made sense that Sarah got excited about Trig figuring out the solution to a problem, which is a skill that can be difficult for children with Down syndrome to learn. Some who don't support Sarah's political views also weighed in, saying they understood what that small accomplishment meant to her.
Sarah's daughter, Willow, invited her to her bachelorette party
It's not exactly tradition to invite your mother to your bachelorette party, but Sarah Palin and her daughter, Willow Palin, are clearly besties. Willow invited her mom to enjoy the occasion with her and her friends in 2018.
Sarah and her other two daughters, Bristol and Piper Palin, worked together to plan Willow's pre-wedding bash. Sarah, Bristol, and Piper wore matching pink "Bride Babes" T-shirts as they posed for pictures with a beaming Willow. Sarah posted the snaps to her Instagram account, captioning them, "#5thWheel! Letting me hang w 'em anyway." Sarah is featured in several pictures in which Willow, alongside her friends and sisters, can be seen having some good old fun. Willow even posted a picture of her mom posing at the mimosa bar to her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "I'm gonna cry. My mom and sisters went all out for my bachelorette!"
Sarah might have a busy schedule on the best of days, but she clearly makes time to mark the special milestones in her children's lives with plenty of celebration, and clearly, Willow appreciated it.
Sarah said that her daughter Piper makes the world a better place
In 2019, Sarah Palin's youngest daughter, Piper Palin, graduated high school. It was a joyous celebration for the Palin family, and of course, Sarah shared some candid snaps of Piper's big day on Instagram.
The adorable family pictures featured the entire Palin clan, and they couldn't look happier. Sarah, dressed in a bright pink blazer, was the picture of a proud mom in every photograph she took with her youngest daughter. Piper was also beaming, and she and her mom even took funny pics in which Piper pulled silly faces at the camera. Sarah captioned the post, "Everyone needs a Piper Indi Grace in life. Girl makes the world a better place!!" This wasn't the first time Sarah touted Piper's personality. While wishing Piper a happy birthday on Facebook in 2016, Sarah said that she loved Piper "more than life itself," adding, "Thank you for the joy you bring to our home. You really are the best."
Sarah has tried to protect her children from the media
It's no secret that Sarah Palin has been a bit of a controversial figure in politics — if you've ever read or watched any of her interviews, you know that she isn't someone who minces her words. Because she's been in the spotlight for such a long time, Sarah's kids have had to deal with the media attention resulting from having a famous politician mother — which has proven challenging at times.
When Sarah became presidential hopeful John McCain's running mate, all eyes were suddenly on her and her family. Sarah's children came with her on the campaign trail several times, including pregnant 17-year-old Bristol Palin. Sarah didn't really grant interviews during the campaign. Still, she finally addressed the media in 2009 after getting fed up with the stories and rumors about her children. One such rumor was that her youngest son, Trig, was actually Bristol's first child, not Sarah's. "I'm wired in a way that I can take the criticism. I can take the shots. But any mother would want to protect their children from lies and scandalous reporting," Sarah reportedly said in messages she sent to outlets like The Associated Press and People (via NBC News).
Sarah clarified that her complaints weren't politically motivated, although some political experts who spoke to NBC News disagreed. "I'm not whining about the treatment of the press, but I am calling reporters on the family aspect of this," Sarah said.