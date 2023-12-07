Inside Sarah Palin's Relationship With Her Children

Sarah Palin's oldest son, Track Palin, has probably made the most waves of all her children. He enlisted in the military without his parents' knowledge in 2007, and after he returned from Iraq, he started to rack up multiple domestic violence charges.

Sarah has reportedly had to deal with multiple distress calls from one of Track's ex-girlfriends, Jordan Loewe, while the two were dating. Track abused Loewe on more than one occasion and threatened to kill her. Loewe revealed all this to the DailyMailTV after Track was involved in another violent incident. "I would call [Sarah and Todd Palin] and tell them. I tried to call them before I would call the police, and most of the time, that worked, and they were able to at least keep me safe and get me away from him," Loewe told the outlet. Sarah and her husband would often take Loewe in and let her stay over to keep her out of their son's way. "They could talk him down sometimes but sometimes not, so they saw all of that," Loewe added.

Sarah and Todd tried to protect Track and encouraged Loewe not to call the police, knowing it would make headlines the next day. Loewe said that she feels bad for Sarah and Todd. "Track drags their name through the mud and continues to do it," she said. Track's ex-wife, Britta Hanson, also accused him of domestic abuse.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.