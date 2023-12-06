Times Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Photos Had Fans Worried
Khloé Kardashian hasn't always had an easy time. Her final split from Tristan Thompson happened before their second child was born via surrogacy, and she had a skin cancer scare. Something else she has dealt with is criticism of her Instagram posts.
Like anyone else prominently in the public eye, every move Kardashian makes — every outfit she wears, every picture she posts — is put under a microscope. Sometimes, that attention is positive from supportive fans. Other times, it's negative. Occasionally, it's a mixture of the two — especially when Kardashian's followers express concern for her, based on what they see and read in the photographs and captions she posts.
Of course, in the modern digital age, it's very easy for anyone to edit a photo and make themselves look very different. Kardashian has a history of posting edited photos, which was proven during her photo controversy in 2021 — when an unedited photo of her was accidentally shared and then almost entirely removed from the internet. Despite knowing that, fans have still voiced unease about Kardashian's health and wellness based on certain photos of hers. Many times, the posts in question have to do with Khloé Kardashian's weight.
Fans were worried Khloé Kardashian was too skinny in a bikini pic
One time Khloé Kardashian sparked concern on Instagram was when she shared a series of photos posing in a bathing suit from her Good American clothing line. She wore a pink bikini and an open buttoned-up top over it, and captioned the picture, "Link in bio baby," with a lipstick kiss emoji. While some people complimented how Kardashian looked, others criticized her. Some people's negative reaction was due to how thin Kardashian looked, worrying fans that she might be too skinny.
A few fans called her health into question, with one saying, "How is this healthy?" Some other commenters worried Kardashian wasn't eating enough, with one saying, "Please don't let them stop you from eating." Another commenter left an impassioned, all-caps comment: "GIRL ... 'EMACIATED' IS NOT A GOOD LOOK." Kardashian last gave birth back in 2018, since her second child was from a surrogate. However, one fan posited that Kardashian may have lost so much weight from motherhood stress. They added, "Dang I got down to a size 0 after I was a mom the first time you forget to eat you're so busy taking care of everything."
According to The U.S. Sun, Khloé Kardashian posted a video on her Instagram story showing off the pink bathing suit, along with some others. In the video, her bathing suit bottoms didn't fit quite right, making fans in a Reddit thread even more concerned about her weight.
Fans worried about Khloé and Kim Kardashian during a joint photoshoot
Another Instagram post that sparked more concerns about Khloé Kardashian being too thin was a photoshoot with Khloé and her sister, Kim Kardashian. The series of pictures was posted in February 2023 and included the sisters in matching skirts and bra tops — Kim decked out in silver and Khloé in black. Kim commented, "Pam and Carmen!!!!" likely referencing Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.
However, fans worried about both sisters, with one commenter remembering something their sister said: "Kourtney [Kardashian] said it best — When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy .......... " Someone else wondered if Kim and Khloé were competing, " ... to see who can show all their ribs the fastest??? wtf." Another remarked, "Somebody please feed them," with a grimacing emoji.
Others made comments about Ozempic or implored the sisters to stop using it. Rumors have flown that the diabetes drug is how some Kardashians and other celebrities may be losing weight. According to Life & Style, Khloé once took to Instagram to deny using the medication to aid in her weight loss.
Khloé Kardashian's ever-changing face had people wondering about her confidence
In 2020, a year before her controversial unedited photo hit the internet, Khloé Kardashian shared two posts within a week of each other that had her looking very different. The first Instagram post was a collection of three pictures with an airbrushed quality to them, resulting in an almost Barbie-looking Kardashian. One person responded to the people hyping up Kardashian and said the photo obviously had a filter on it. They added, "It's so easy to alter pictures nothing is real on social media."
About a week later, Kardashian shared another post with two photos and a video. The smizing Kardashian didn't look the same as the previous one. On the new post, someone commented, "Just be careful how much changes you do to your face. You were beautiful before. You don't want to do something, that you could never come back from." Another said, "Is it insecurity? Is that why you're always changing up your looks? Do you not think you're pretty??"
According to Metro, Kardashian clapped back to snarky commenters on those photos, but her comments seem to have been deleted. When one person asked about the variation from picture to picture, Kardashian quipped, "From my weekly face transplant clearly." The reality star has set the record straight on her plastic surgeries, saying she's only had a nose job and not the extensive surgery people speculate about.