Times Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Photos Had Fans Worried

Khloé Kardashian hasn't always had an easy time. Her final split from Tristan Thompson happened before their second child was born via surrogacy, and she had a skin cancer scare. Something else she has dealt with is criticism of her Instagram posts.

Like anyone else prominently in the public eye, every move Kardashian makes — every outfit she wears, every picture she posts — is put under a microscope. Sometimes, that attention is positive from supportive fans. Other times, it's negative. Occasionally, it's a mixture of the two — especially when Kardashian's followers express concern for her, based on what they see and read in the photographs and captions she posts.

Of course, in the modern digital age, it's very easy for anyone to edit a photo and make themselves look very different. Kardashian has a history of posting edited photos, which was proven during her photo controversy in 2021 — when an unedited photo of her was accidentally shared and then almost entirely removed from the internet. Despite knowing that, fans have still voiced unease about Kardashian's health and wellness based on certain photos of hers. Many times, the posts in question have to do with Khloé Kardashian's weight.