Julius Campbell From Remember The Titans Is Unrecognizable Now

In 2019, the city of Alexandria, Virginia, lost a true legend. Julius Campbell, the high school football star from the T.C. Williams High School's Titans, passed away at age 65. Alongside fellow Titans player Gerry Bertier, Campbell helped lead the team to an undefeated season in 1971. Not only that, but the top athlete also worked with Bertier to inspire their local community to come together soon after their city and their school became integrated. "Julius was very, very instrumental on that team at simply getting kids to just talk to one another, kids who never talked to kids from another race their entire lives," Campbell's Titans coach, the equally legendary Herman Boone, told The Washington Post following his death. He later added that it was also Campbell who insisted to his teammates that they had to come together if they were going to achieve victory on the field.

On the big screen, Campbell's legacy is forever immortalized in the Disney hit film "Remember the Titans." While Oscar winner Denzel Washington plays Coach Boone, Campbell is portrayed by actor Wood Harris. It wasn't the first time the Chicago native played a real-life legend onscreen, having just portrayed rock and roll guitarist Jimi Hendrix in the Emmy-nominated biopic "Hendrix" at that time. Throughout his career, Campbell also went on to represent other popular figures on the big screen. At the same time, the actor also eventually found remarkable success in television.