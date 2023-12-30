Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of 1/1: Tripp Faces Ava, Sloan Puts Up With Leo

As 2023 winds down, several "Days of Our Lives" characters are taking the opportunity to reflect. The unlikely trio of detective Harris Michaels (Steve Burton), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Everett Lynch (Blake Berris) had drinks at the Brady Pub on the December 19 episode. Side note: Has anyone ever considered that the character of Everett was most likely given that name because he'd be interacting with Chad in a probable homage to actor Chad Everett, who gained fame playing Dr. Joe Gannon on the hit 1969 series, "Medical Center"?

After breaking up with Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) — unaware that she and Harris recently shared a drunken kiss — Chad and Harris commiserated about mistakes they'd made without giving too many details. Everett joined them, with Chad being surprisingly nice to him. When Chad declared that he had been replaced in his relationship with Stephanie, Everett stated that they were just friends, and Stephanie made that abundantly clear to him.

Harris received a tip on the new drug ring that's been operating in Salem, but wouldn't let reporter Everett ride along for his own safety. Before the men parted ways, Chad suggested they make meeting for drinks an annual holiday tradition. If Chad's civility wasn't surprising enough, there are many more surprises in store for the first week of 2024!