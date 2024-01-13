Why You Don't Hear About Demi Moore Anymore

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis announced their separation in 2000. Their split was an amicable one. As she later reflected in her memoir "Inside Out," "I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I'd turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn't, and neither did he" (via People).

Moore had been raised by divorced parents, so she was anxious to ensure that her children didn't suffer too much in the wake of their split. This meant giving them even more attention. "I realized if I wasn't present for them I was going to have bigger issues with them later," she said to The Guardian.

Even though Moore dedicated her time to her children rather than her career, her daughter Rumer Willis struggled with the separation. "When their father and I decided to divorce, it probably had the biggest impact on her," Moore said during her daughter's appearance on "Dancing With the Stars." She added, "Her self-esteem was nothing. I could only just keep loving her and loving her until she could love herself" (via HuffPost).