General Hospital: 8 Storylines New Writers Need To Shake Up

In July 2019, "General Hospital" then-co-head writer Shelly Altman — who had been with the show since 2011 — retired. Dan O'Connor, a breakdown writer for the sudser, replaced her and worked alongside existing co-head writer Chris Van Etten. The two amped things up storywise, and there were many edge-of-your-seat moments leading up to and beyond the show's 60th anniversary in April 2023. Although it was highly entertaining, the story in which several of Port Charles' heroes saved the world in Greenland, failed to live up to its potential as several characters weren't used to their fullest in what should have been a truly action-heavy storyline.

On January 22, 2024, Soap Opera Digest reported that O'Connor and Van Etten were surprisingly out as the head writers, and Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte would be replacing them. No word was given on why this has happened, and it's well within the realm of possibility that when the show used scab writers during the 2023 writers' strike, it derailed O'Connor and Van Etten's momentum. Mulcahey previously worked as a scriptwriter, breakdown writer, and associate head writer in the late 1990s, while Korte started working on the sudser's writing team in 1994, and has been script editor since 2008.

During the previous writers' run, several characters became romantically entangled, a few that fans didn't like, and others had great potential but got derailed. Some characters have also been woefully underused, so there's a lot the new head writers need to fix.