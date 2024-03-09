Larsa Pippen's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Stunning
Before NBA legend Scottie Pippen and "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen ended their marriage, they had four children. Their youngest, Sophia Pippen, is their only daughter.
As the child of two public figures, Sophia has never not been in the public eye. However, her parents have made an effort to set boundaries between their own high-profile careers and their kids' lives; "Real Housewives" viewers might've thought Sophia would've been a fixture of the show when the series returned in 2021, but her mom had totally different expectations. In 2023, Larsa told Tamron Hall that she doesn't want her daughter to feel like she has to participate in filming. "I'd love for [my kids] to be on the show, but I don't necessarily put pressure on them to be on the show. It's my thing, my career, not theirs," she said. (That said, Sophia has popped up here and there; she's just not a regular cast member by any stretch.)
Beyond her celebrity parents, Sophia is building her own career in reality TV, acting, and modeling. Even though she's still young, she's already had many exciting opportunities. Sophia Pippen's name is definitely one to look out for. This celebrity kid is full of ambition, and her career will most likely only continue to grow.
Sophia Pippen was born in 2008
Sophia Pippen was born on December 26, 2008. Her parents, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen, started dating in the '90s when Scottie was a few years into his career with the NBA. They married in 1997. They had over a decade of marriage together before their daughter, Sophia, arrived.
Unfortunately, a few years after Sophia's birth, her parent's relationship began to splinter. Scottie eventually filed to end the marriage in 2016, and Larsa was awarded a portion of his NBA money when the divorce was finalized in 2021. Now, the pair co-parent Sophia and their other children. Despite the differences leading to their breakup, they work together to give Sophia — and the rest of the kids they share — the best life they can.
With that goal in mind, the former spouses managed to rebuild a healthy parenting partnership, according to Larsa. "I feel like Scottie and I parent the same way. We're both pretty disciplined with our kids. We're both pretty traditional in the way we talk to our kids and treat our kids," Larsa told The Daily Dish in 2023. "I kind of feel like we're both pretty understanding with our kids, and we both have the same parenting goals for our kids. So I think it, like, works for our family."
Kim Kardashian, her mom's former BFF, is her godmother
Whether she's hanging out with Beyoncé and Rihanna at an NBA All-Star event or hanging out at a pool with her mom and La La Anthony, Sophia Pippen sure runs in elite circles. Oh, and let's not forget she happens to have a special connection to Kim Kardashian. Up until around 2020, Larsa Pippen and the SKIMS mogul were close friends. They traveled together, partied together, and even filmed episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians together." The pair was so tight that Larsa asked Kardashian to be Sophia's godmother.
When Sophia was on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors," her megastar godmother dropped in to offer her support and give some advice. "I think my shyness really hurt me," Kim said of her own time on "Dancing With the Stars," "so I really want you to be confident." Larsa's daughter also had a strong bond with Kim's older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. "I love to sleep at Kourtney's house and spend time with her," Sophia told Sweety High. "When I stay at her house, we watch movies together, jump on the trampoline and talk.
Despite their close friendship during Sophia's childhood, Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian's relationship has grown distant. Larsa explained her falling-out with Sophia's godmother during an episode of "RHOM." "I was best friends with Kim, and I love her, and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she said. "And that basically was the demise of our relationship."
Sophia Pippen's three big brothers are 'very protective'
Sophia Pippen is the youngest child and the only daughter of Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, but she's not an only child. She's grown up with three big brothers to look up to: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen. She also has several half-siblings on her father's side, including Scottie's oldest son, Antron Pippen, who sadly passed away in 2021.
Although they have big shoes to fill, Sophia and her brothers are making a name for themselves. Her brother Scotty Jr. clearly takes after their father in more than just his name. He's a skilled basketball player who signed with the Lakers in 2022, carrying on their father's legacy. Speaking about his son's success, Scottie told People, "I tried to talk him through it his whole life, just teaching him the game and making him feel like that's the path you're on." Scottie's love for basketball also had an impact on Sophia's other two siblings. Her brother Justin plays college basketball; Preston also loves the sport, and as Larsa told The Daily Dish in 2023, he went to college to pursue a business and entrepreneurship degree.
Fortunately, Sophia's had plenty of family to lean on and show her the ropes as she's growing up. And according to the family's matriarch, Sophia's siblings always have her back. As Larsa said in a 2015 interview with TBoy Aficionado (via People), "She has three older brothers who are very protective of her."
She doesn't 'get nervous' in the spotlight
When Sophia Pippen was born, her father, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, had already been a household name for decades. Her mom, Larsa Pippen, began to make waves of her own when she joined "The Real Housewives of Miami" in 2011. Although she left the series for Season 2, Larsa Pippen returned to Real Housewives for Season 4.
Being the daughter of two celebrities has brought Sophia into the public eye, and that fame has led to many opportunities that others may envy. But it also comes with its own set of challenges and pressures. Adolescence can be a tricky time for anyone, even without the public watching. Fortunately, Sophia has managed to handle the attention and scrutiny with grace. "My dad always told me to focus on the positive. Being in the public eye can be hard, but I always see it as a blessing," she said during an interview with Young Entertainment Magazine.
In a 2019 chat with Sweety Magazine, Sophia dished that she really doesn't have a hard time with being a public figure because it's all she's ever known. Thankfully, her parents have set an example for her to follow. "I don't get nervous because I feel as though I can be who I am either way," she said. "Growing up, I always saw my parents living their lives in that world, which allowed me to become used to life in the public eye."
Sophia Pippen got her start in modeling early
Sophia Pippen has long dreamed of being a successful model, and she began making that dream a reality at a young age. In 2014, she achieved a major milestone for many aspiring models when she walked a runway at New York Fashion Week for petitePARADE. In 2017, she continued her child modeling career as part of the True Faces of the World Campaign, and in 2018, she participated in a photoshoot for Me.n.u, which she documented on her YouTube channel. She also shares her modeling skills on Instagram, just as many famous Instagram models choose to do instead of having a mainstream modeling career.
During an interview with Young Entertainment Magazine, Sophia revealed that she was inspired to model after seeing Gigi Hadid on "The Real Housewives." With that spark of inspiration, she went on to chase her dream. 'I started modeling a couple of months ago," she said in 360 magazine. "My goal is to be on the cover of magazines, walk on runways, and to do campaign shoots for brands."
Along with modeling, she hopes to work in fashion more broadly. "I want to become an entrepreneur and pursue my passion in fashion and start my own clothing line," she told 360 magazine. "I see myself modeling in the runway 10 years from now, having my own business and starting a charity."
You may remember her from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Even if you aren't a fan of basketball or the "Real Housewives" franchise, you may still recognize Sophia Pippen for her own work on the small screen. When Sophia was only 9 years old, she followed in her mother's reality TV footsteps. A previously noted, she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" in 2018. She was paired with professional dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Sophia said that she's loved dancing her whole life, so performing on the "Dancing with the Stars" spinoff was an excellent opportunity.
This was not Sophia's first stint in front of the cameras, but that's not to say it was a totally familiar experience. For starters, this was a competition series, not an unstructured reality show. What's more, the attention was on her rather than her mother or father; it was a chance to step outside her comfort zone and try something new.
Going into the show, she took inspiration from her father's sports career to face her dance competition. "My dad's a champion, and I want to be a champion just like him," she said during a one-on-one "DWTS: Juniors" interview. Sophia and her partner were the fourth couple to be sent home in the season, but she still appreciated her time on the series. "It was a great experience getting to work on the show. I learned so much and really hope I made everyone proud," Sophia told Young Entertainment Magazine.
She takes after both of her superstar parents
In 2023, "Traitors" contestant Larsa Pippen shared a photo of herself and her daughter Sophia Pippen with her Instagram followers. In the picture, the pair stand side by side, the mother in fashionable high-waisted jeans and a white crop top and the daughter in a pink denim set. Larsa captioned the picture, "Obsessed with my twin." Some followers were quick to take to the comments to say that Sophia, who is as tall if not taller than her mom, also resembles her father, Scottie Pippen. "Both beauties but she looks just like her dad," one user wrote. Another commented, "That's Scottie's twin."
No matter what, Sophia will always be, as Larsa wrote on Instagram in 2022, her mom's "mini me." As the Bravolebrity told The Daily Dish in 2023, "My daughter, Sophia, is a model. She acts, she dances. She's my mini Larsa." Additionally, Sophia's mom makes an effort to be a strong role model. "I encourage her to pursue her dreams and stay true to herself," she said to TBoy Aficionado. "As her mother, best friend, and mentor the best thing I can do is lead by example."
By all accounts, Sophia's mom and dad are both immensely proud to be her parents. In a heartfelt Instagram post for his daughter's birthday in 2023, Scottie Pippen wrote, "You make every day brighter. Love you more each day!"
Sophia Pippen splits her time between California and Florida
Sophia Pippen's life sure has changed a lot since Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen divorced. For starters, she has had to adjust to their new romantic relationships, including Larsa Pippen's very public relationship with Marcus Jordan. (Fortunately for everyone involved, Scottie Pippen's kids seem to get along with Michael Jordan's son.) What's more, since she's still a minor, she has to split her time between her parents according to whatever custody agreement they've worked out. This is a bit easier said than done: Larsa lives in Miami and Scottie lives in Los Angeles. Co-parenting is challenging enough and only becomes more logistically difficult when the parents live on opposite coasts. It can also be emotionally difficult.
In Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Larsa shared that her daughter spent her freshman year of high school in Los Angeles. "For sure, it's hard. But, for me, Miami is home. Like, that's where my heart and my soul is, and Sophia loves being in LA, and so it's okay," she said. "You know, her dad is there. She kind of goes back and forth, and she's happy. That's the only thing that I care about." Sophia heads back to Florida for the summer break to spend time with her mom.
Larsa Pippen's daughter has major showbiz dreams
While some kids of celebrities shy away from the limelight, Sophia Pippen seems more than happy to embrace being a public figure. On top of that, she has show business aspirations of her own.
In addition to modeling and dancing, Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's daughter has a passion for acting. As Sophia shared in a 2019 interview with Sweety High, she's always loved watching movies and thought acting might be a career path she'd enjoy. "I decided to enroll in some acting classes to see if I would like it," she said. "After just the first class, I knew that this was a true passion of mine." In 2019, she was in an episode of Dwayne Johnson's show "Ballers," and she starred in a series, "Just My Luck with Sophia and Maya."
Her parents seem very supportive of Sophia pursuing her dreams. During a red carpet interview with What's Up Orange County's Scott D. Stewart, Larsa talked up her daughter's various talents, calling her a "triple threat." Sophia and her siblings all have big ambitions, and Larsa is happy to support them in any way she can. Speaking to The Daily Dish in 2023, Sophia's mother shared, "I feel like if they're comfortable doing whatever passion or whatever they want to pursue, I feel like I'm excited to help."
She has already generated a large social media following
Sophia Pippen is already building her brand through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. As of this writing, she has amassed over 180 thousand followers on Instagram, where she shows off her fashion style and modeling. Her TikTok following is almost as large, with over 100 thousand followers. She has 3.7 million likes on her TikTok account, which she uses to share videos of herself lip-syncing to popular audio and her and her friends doing dance trends together. And when she attended Miami Swim Week with mom Larsa Pippen in 2022, outlets and social media users alike were quick to point out that Sophia seems to be a powerhouse influencer in the making. Needless to say, her impressive social media following will undoubtedly help her promote any future projects she takes on.
That significant social media presence can be a lot of pressure, particularly for someone still growing up. But Sophia's experience in the public eye makes her more suited to the challenge than most, and she's had her family to lean on through every step. "Being surrounded by family helps me stay grounded with all the work that I do, I don't know what I would do without them," Sohpia told Young Entertainment Media. Going on to talk about her approach to social media, she added, "A tip of advice would be your authentic self and don't be afraid to show it."