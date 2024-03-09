Larsa Pippen's Daughter Is Growing Up To Be Stunning

Before NBA legend Scottie Pippen and "The Real Housewives of Miami" star Larsa Pippen ended their marriage, they had four children. Their youngest, Sophia Pippen, is their only daughter.

As the child of two public figures, Sophia has never not been in the public eye. However, her parents have made an effort to set boundaries between their own high-profile careers and their kids' lives; "Real Housewives" viewers might've thought Sophia would've been a fixture of the show when the series returned in 2021, but her mom had totally different expectations. In 2023, Larsa told Tamron Hall that she doesn't want her daughter to feel like she has to participate in filming. "I'd love for [my kids] to be on the show, but I don't necessarily put pressure on them to be on the show. It's my thing, my career, not theirs," she said. (That said, Sophia has popped up here and there; she's just not a regular cast member by any stretch.)

Beyond her celebrity parents, Sophia is building her own career in reality TV, acting, and modeling. Even though she's still young, she's already had many exciting opportunities. Sophia Pippen's name is definitely one to look out for. This celebrity kid is full of ambition, and her career will most likely only continue to grow.