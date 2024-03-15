Piers Morgan Makes Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Controversy

There has been growing concern for Princess Catherine after she underwent surgery. While Kensington Palace has been quite reserved when it comes to sharing details of the procedure, merely ensuring the public that things went well and that the future queen of England is recovering, royal watchers have become increasingly worried about Kate Middleton after not seeing her for a few weeks. In an apparent effort to calm the masses, she shared a photo on Mother's Day — but there was a problem with that, too. The photo appeared to be edited, which Kate (or someone typing on her behalf) later said was her own doing. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion," she wrote on X.

As the watching world continues to wonder what's really going on, there's one person who is making some bold claims. Piers Morgan, who has been very outspoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years, is now suggesting that the royals are covering something up. "She could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something," Morgan said on his show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored." Moreover, he says that he's heard some chatter about things going on behind palace walls that he calls "pretty alarming," though he didn't go into much detail. Unsurprisingly, Morgan isn't the only person who is wondering if there's something bigger going on that the public is unaware of. However, without knowing what is actually happening (if anything), the conspiracies continue to fly.