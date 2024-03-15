Piers Morgan Makes Bold Claim About Kate Middleton's Controversy
There has been growing concern for Princess Catherine after she underwent surgery. While Kensington Palace has been quite reserved when it comes to sharing details of the procedure, merely ensuring the public that things went well and that the future queen of England is recovering, royal watchers have become increasingly worried about Kate Middleton after not seeing her for a few weeks. In an apparent effort to calm the masses, she shared a photo on Mother's Day — but there was a problem with that, too. The photo appeared to be edited, which Kate (or someone typing on her behalf) later said was her own doing. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion," she wrote on X.
As the watching world continues to wonder what's really going on, there's one person who is making some bold claims. Piers Morgan, who has been very outspoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over the years, is now suggesting that the royals are covering something up. "She could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something," Morgan said on his show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored." Moreover, he says that he's heard some chatter about things going on behind palace walls that he calls "pretty alarming," though he didn't go into much detail. Unsurprisingly, Morgan isn't the only person who is wondering if there's something bigger going on that the public is unaware of. However, without knowing what is actually happening (if anything), the conspiracies continue to fly.
Kate Middelton chatter may die down after she resumes her normal duties
It seems as though the concerns over Princess Catherine have hit a fever pitch since she's taken time off from her royal duties. People all over the world have come up with some wild conspiracy theories about what's really going on. One Spanish journalist claimed the princess is in a medically induced coma, while others have suggested that Kate is experiencing complications of an eating disorder — and that's just to name a few. However, King Charles' former butler Grant Harrold thinks that everything is being blown out of proportion due to timing. In an interview with the New York Post, Harrold suggests that people are harping on the Photoshop editing fail more than they normally would because of the concerns surrounding Kate Middleton's health — and her absence from the public eye. "Of course, it does cause concern because everybody is over-analyzing it at the moment, and everybody is worried about her and is looking to see for any kind of signs," he told the outlet, adding, "I'm hoping that as she returns to duties and as things calm down, if there is any future editing, people won't analyze it to the extent they have done just now."
However, Piers Morgan doesn't seem too sure this is the case. "I don't know what to believe," Morgan said on his talk show. "We're not there, we don't know," he added.