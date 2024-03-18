What You Don't Know About Taylor Swift's Publicist, Tree Paine

The following article references sexual misconduct.

It's not every day you come across a publicist who's almost just as famous as the celeb they represent, but Tree Paine isn't your average publicist — she's Taylor Swift's publicist. Enough said, right?

Tree and Swift first crossed paths in 2007 when the latter's song, "Love Story" was starting to take off. Tree and Swift took a liking to each other and became fast friends. By the time Paine met Swift, she already had plenty of experience under her belt, but like most people in the entertainment industry, she started her career as an intern. She worked at Mute Records, proving her worth in the company's sales department. By the time she joined Interscope Records' team, she represented big names like Snoop Dogg, No Doubt, and Nine Inch Nails. She later acquired positions at other big record companies like Capitol Records and became known among her peers as one of the best publicists around.

Tree is married to Lance Paine, who happens to be the president of Scott Brothers Global. Yes, as in the production company that heads the popular HGTV show "Property Brothers." Like his wife, Lance appears to be a go-getter. As "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott told Variety, "With Lance, we know we can achieve some ambitious goals. He is a superb strategist and strong visionary — a fantastic addition to the team." Tree Paine might be famous, but she's a pretty private person. Here are some details you might not know about her.