The Stunning Transformation Of Da'Vine Joy Randolph

The 2024 Academy Awards were full of surprises. From Ryan Gosling bringing resounding Kenergy (and his sister) to the Oscars to the contentious moment Emma Stone won best actress over Lily Gladstone, who would have made history as the first Indigenous American to win the prize, social media has been abuzz over the ceremony. Amid the controversies, the snubs, and of course, all the worst-dressed stars at the Oscars, was the glowing, effortlessly chic Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The star, who won best supporting actress for her role as a grieving mother in "The Holdovers," wowed the red carpet in her stunning blue ensemble and sobbed as she took the stage to receive her due after years in the trenches as a working actor. "For so long, I've always wanted to be different," she said in her acceptance speech (via SHOWSHA), "and now I realize I just need to be myself." In a particularly touching moment, she was joined in tearful joy by her co-star, Paul Giamatti.

But the accomplished actor had been killing it onstage and on-screen long before she took home the gold statuette, and it's finally her time to shine. Following her Oscar win, "Da'Vine Joy Randolph" is a name audiences both at home and abroad will hear much more in the coming years. As she gracefully accepts her induction into A-list Hollywood stardom, let's take a look at how she came to be the formidable actor she is today: Here's the stunning transformation of Da'Vine Joy Randolph.