The View Co-Hosts Show Remorse Over Kate Middleton Comments (Take Notes, Colbert)

While some arguments on "The View" go way too far and the co-hosts have had plenty of controversial moments over the years, sometimes they unite on something. On March 25, the show started with co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin sharing their regrets over talking on air about the conspiracies swirling around Catherine, Princess of Wales. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg had refused to discuss the topic when it came up the week before.

Their mea culpas came after Kate's speech announcing her cancer diagnosis on March 22. The women expressed regret over going "down the rabbit hole" of speculation about Kate, as seen on the official YouTube channel for "The View." They confirmed how bad they felt about it all and how they should have listened to Goldberg, who'd told them not to speculate about the royal family's private business.

This seems to stand in contrast to Stephen Colbert's comments on "The Late Show" about Kate after she revealed she had cancer. He talked about the jokes he'd made about Kate's disappearance from the public eye, saying, "[The jokes] upset some people, even before her diagnosis was revealed, and I can understand that," per CBS News. He stopped short of apologizing, though he did wish for Kate's quick return to health.