Tragic Details About Paulina Porizkova

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of mental health issues, sexual assault, and suicide that some may find disturbing.

Paulina Porizkova hit the scene in 1984, posing for the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. A few years later, her $6 million contract with Estée Lauder made her the highest-paid and most popular model of 1988. Then came her marriage to The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, as well as her film and television career. It seemed the young model had it all, but few knew her devastating backstory and the difficulties her future would bring.

Still, Porizkova managed to turn many of her tragedies into anecdotes that many have resonated with. She has built a successful social media presence, having garnered over 1 million followers on Instagram, and shifted her focus toward meaningful causes. During a November 2022 interview with The Guardian, Porizkova commented on her newfound social media fame. "For the first time in my life I was being heard, so I could use this voice to say things, to talk about things, that were important to me, such as the invisibility of aging, and how f***ed up that is. Being heard is so much better than being seen. It makes you real," she remarked.

It's clear the model is speaking from a lot of life experience. From her unfortunate childhood in the former Czechoslovakia to her mental health struggles and heartbreak, here are the tragic details of Paulina Porizkova's life.