What Eric Eremita From Love It Or List It Is Doing Today

For fans of home renovation shows, "Love It or List It" is up there with the best of the best. The series offers homeowners the chance to work closely with hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin to transform their humble abodes into shiny new homesteads and ultimately, decide if they want to keep it, or sell up and move to a new property. It's the best of both worlds, but Farr and Visentin don't work alone. Though they've worked with several contractors since the show started in 2008, Eric Eremita made more of a mark than others. Eremita appeared in the series as the go-to fixer-upper from 2014 to 2019. While it seemed like a sure bet that Eremita wasn't going anywhere, he disappeared — so what happened?

As it turned out, Eremita underwent a life-changing event in 2020 that totally transformed his outlook on life and made him reevaluate what was important to him. Fans may have been disappointed that Eremita wasn't on their screens anymore, but he didn't disappear entirely. Eremita has kept busy in the industry he loves the most and even has plans to return to TV.

If his social media is anything to go by, Eremita hasn't stopped pushing forward over the last few years, putting his unstoppable work ethic to good use while also doing what he does best: enjoying life to the maximum.