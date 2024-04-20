Actors From The Young And The Restless You Didn't Know Died

The following article mentions mental health struggles and suicide.

As far as many TV watchers are concerned, there's never been a world without "The Young and the Restless." CBS' long-running daytime drama, which first hooked audiences in 1973 and shows no signs of slowing down, continues to rack up millions of viewers even 50 years after its premiere.

The impact of serials like "Y&R" is massive, as once detailed by daytime soap megastar Jeanne Cooper to ABC7. "You've always been able to become involved, whether you were wealthy or whatever your status is, our show hit the human being." It goes without saying that the show's lifeblood comes from its animated set of characters and the actors behind them, many of whom have stuck around for decades. Many others who did and passed left behind incomparable legacies that broadened the horizons of soap acting.

Here are some actors from "The Young and the Restless" whom we unfortunately lost but had the privilege of watching.