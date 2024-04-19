Signs Michelle Obama Was Destined For Hollywood After Leaving The White House

Just a short while after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama entered into a lucrative, multi-year contract with streaming giant Netflix in conjunction with their fledgling production company, Higher Ground Productions. This set the stage for the Obamas as new players in Hollywood, especially for Michelle, who is arguably the better storyteller of the two.

During her time serving as First Lady, she drew in support for her initiatives with personal, transparent, and relatable anecdotes. Michelle shared her struggles with feeding her daughters healthy food to combat childhood obesity and was open about her tragic pregnancy loss to destigmatize miscarriages. Michelle didn't limit her initiatives to narrations either; she appeared in cameos with her messages expertly written into the plot.

In 2014, she had a cameo in "Parks and Recreation" in which she convinced fangirl Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) to take a new job while promoting the Let's Move! initiative. In a 2016 "NCIS" cameo, Michelle publicized her Joining Forces initiative and thanked Special Agent Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for his services to the country. It's safe to say that Michelle's tenure as first lady taught her a lot about connecting with people through stories. Here are all the major signs that she was inevitably headed for Hollywood after leaving the White House.