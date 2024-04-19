Signs Michelle Obama Was Destined For Hollywood After Leaving The White House
Just a short while after leaving the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama entered into a lucrative, multi-year contract with streaming giant Netflix in conjunction with their fledgling production company, Higher Ground Productions. This set the stage for the Obamas as new players in Hollywood, especially for Michelle, who is arguably the better storyteller of the two.
During her time serving as First Lady, she drew in support for her initiatives with personal, transparent, and relatable anecdotes. Michelle shared her struggles with feeding her daughters healthy food to combat childhood obesity and was open about her tragic pregnancy loss to destigmatize miscarriages. Michelle didn't limit her initiatives to narrations either; she appeared in cameos with her messages expertly written into the plot.
In 2014, she had a cameo in "Parks and Recreation" in which she convinced fangirl Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) to take a new job while promoting the Let's Move! initiative. In a 2016 "NCIS" cameo, Michelle publicized her Joining Forces initiative and thanked Special Agent Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for his services to the country. It's safe to say that Michelle's tenure as first lady taught her a lot about connecting with people through stories. Here are all the major signs that she was inevitably headed for Hollywood after leaving the White House.
Michelle was involved in the movie industry during Barack's White House tenure
Despite having a hectic job as FLOTUS, Michelle Obama kept one foot firmly in the entertainment industry. Aside from her many cameos, she announced the winner of Best Picture at the 2013 Oscars winner through a recorded video clip played at the event (via YouTube). Before confirming that Ben Affleck's "Argo" was the victor, the busy mother of two shared that she was honored to celebrate outstanding movies that "lift our spirits, broaden our minds, and transport us to places we've never imagined."
Later that year, Michelle welcomed students from across the country to a Careers in Film Symposium, the first of its kind in the White House (via YouTube). She partnered with Hollywood bigwigs like Whoopi Goldberg and Naomie Harris to cover various aspects of film production including directing, music, costuming, and special effects. While addressing the teens, Michelle discussed what it takes to make it in Hollywood, pointing to grit and education. Turns out that she was speaking from experience.
The former first lady has a massive fan base
Like several of the world's biggest celebrities from the worlds of TV and film, Michelle Obama is a total fan favorite and gets enthusiastic welcomes at public events. Not many people can stir up a crowd like her, in fact. While she was first lady, her impressive oratory skills and established folllowing were key reasons her 2012 book about gardening, "American Grown," flew off the shelves. Post-presidency, Michelle's knack for firing up crowds is so revered that it's become a campaign boost for other politicians.
The former lawyer was a political surrogate for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Some polls even claimed that she was more well-liked than Barack Obama. As of April 2024, Michelle has over 50 million followers on Instagram, while her husband has just 36 million. In 2019, she was listed among TIME magazine's 100 most influential icons.
When Michelle appeared front and center in her "Becoming" documentary on Netflix, in 2020, we got the opportunity to watch her interact with her diverse fan base. She connected with students, inspired people struggling with their self-worth, encouraged Black women to dream big, and created a safe space for those working with her.
She's got strong Hollywood connections
While serving as FLOTUS, Michelle Obama fostered connections with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She has a close relationship with living legend Oprah Winfrey, who's been in the industry for several decades and is reportedly worth $2.8 billion according to Forbes. Michelle gave interviews on OWN, her dedicated network, and even vacationed with Winfrey in Hawaii back in 2014. Michelle is also pretty good friends with Beyoncé, who has her own entertainment company, Parkwood, and is vocal about how awesome she thinks the former first lady is.
In a 2012 letter to the then-FLOTUS, the "Lemonade" singer thanked her for serving America and the world. She praised Michelle as the "ultimate example of a truly strong African-American woman" and described her as an inspiration (via YouTube). Michelle also got close with Tyler Perry. Perry, a prolific actor, producer, and the creator of the "Madea" franchise, has made movies that have raked in over $1.27 billion, per Atlanta magazine. With established talents like these eager to collaborate with her, Michelle clearly would have found her way to Hollywood regardless.
Michelle is passionate about children and health
A large part of Michelle Obama's brand has always focused on her passion for children's health. While Barack Obama worked on making the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act a law in 2010, she created the "Let's Move!" Initiative to reduce childhood obesity in America. In 2011, the "Becoming" author worked with her good friend Beyoncé to create the "Let's Move!" theme song and accompanying workout dance to promote exercise. She also appeared on "The Biggest Loser" in 2012 to motivate adults and children alike to get excited about healthy living. In 2015, she took part in "Billy on the Street," promoting the Eat Brighter initiative, which encouraged kids and adults to consume more fruits and vegetables.
Michelle's consistent and indomitable passion for children's health meant she would continue promoting healthy living with whatever resources she had. And thanks to her popularity in the entertainment industry, the former first lady has been able to do exactly that. In 2021, Michelle launched a new kids' show on Netflix called "Waffles and Mochi," which was spearheaded by Higher Ground Productions. The colorful series featured two puppets with a shared dream of becoming chefs. "Waffles and Mochi" is designed to get kids excited about cooking using healthy ingredients while keeping them interested and educating them in the process too, which are naturally all hallmarks of Michelle's approach.
The former first lady has a great sense of humor about herself
One of Michelle Obama's most endearing qualities is her funny side. The former FLOTUS's public appearances have a high rating not just because of who she is, but also because Michelle is capable of making you laugh and learn at the same time. Her brand of humor is family-friendly, and she's not afraid to poke fun at herself and others. In other words, Michelle is perfect for television, whether it's aimed at adults or children. During Barack Obama's presidential term, she was a frequent guest on various chat shows, including "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Ellen Show," and "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden, to name just a few.
She fit right in with the comedians, displaying her quick wit and fun outlook on life in each interaction. Michelle also appeared on kids' sitcoms like Nickelodeon mega-hit "iCarly" and even participated in some of the show's funniest and most iconic segments, such as "Random Dancing," showing off her silly side in the process. She also popped up in the Disney animation "Doc McStuffins" as the White House's resident toy doctor-in-chief. Although Michelle's life understandably changed after leaving the White House, her sense of humor remained. With obvious talent like hers, it's no surprise that Hollywood beckoned to the bestselling author, mother, and inspiration to women everywhere.