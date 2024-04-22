Inside Princess Anne's Relationship With Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh

Since Queen Elizabeth II's death, the British monarchy has been put through the wringer. Between Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, a bombshell Netflix documentary, and King Charles III and Princess Catherine's cancer diagnoses, it's been a tumultuous couple of years for the institution. But amid all the drama, there have been some positive changes as well. For instance, female members of the monarchy have been at the forefront since Charles' diagnosis, and the duo that's been standing out the most has been Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh. While Anne is known as one of the monarchy's hardest-working members, Sophie has often been referred to as the "royal family's secret weapon."

Sophie is married to Prince Edward, which makes her Anne's sister-in-law. And while the two haven't been seen collaborating very often in the past, that has changed since the king's cancer diagnosis. Anne and Sophie have known each other since 1987, when Sophie first started dating Edward. Royal pundits have been wondering about the relationship Sophie has with the other royals, especially Princess Anne, and now it seems the two are finally allowing us a glimpse of their friendship.

Sophie was very close to Queen Elizabeth and even once referred to her as "mama" in a speech. She's also proved a hardworking royal, something Anne most certainly would have noticed over the years. Now, it seems that the two royals are growing closer amid King Charles' absence, and they make a pretty awesome team.