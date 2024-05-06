Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Public Appearances

It seems like only yesterday that Princess Catherine said "I do" to Prince William, effectively becoming an international treasure. The wide-eyed Berkshire gal swiftly captured the nation's heart with her amiable girl-next-door persona and calm demeanor. Accordingly, she has captivated fans the world over with her memorable public appearances. However, her future within the royal family was beset with uncertainty following a series of tragic events.

King Charles III and Princess Catherine's dual cancer diagnoses in 2024 shocked the world. Having undergone chemotherapy, Catherine took a lengthy hiatus from her royal duties in order to focus on her recovery. "[Catherine] may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to," a spokesperson told The Telegraph, noting that the princess may be unable to adhere to a regular royal schedule to begin with.

With the elderly and ailing Charles potentially relinquishing the throne sooner than expected, the Princess of Wales' transition to queen consort may very well be looming. There are so many ways Catherine's life will change when Prince William becomes king, and when she ascends the throne her public appearances will be twofold, finding herself in high demand both at home and abroad. Her most memorable public appearances show that she has what it takes, though.