Darius Rucker's Kids Are All Grown Up

Transitioning from a college dropout to a full-time musician is no easy feat, yet Darius Rucker has made it appear so. As a bright-eyed South Carolina native, Darius first gained notoriety as the lead vocalist for the rock band Hootie & The Blowfish. Though their success was undeniable, ranging from Grammy awards to several placements on the Billboard charts in the middle to late '90s, Darius made yet another transition in 2008 to country music. Despite the backlash he'd initially faced as a Black country artist, he quickly busted through those glass ceilings and became one of the more notable country acts of the last two decades.

However, none of his professional feats are more rewarding than being the father of Carolyn, Daniella, and Jack Rucker. Coming from a family of six, Darius told Fox News in 2023 that he understood the importance of being present in his children's lives. "It was tough growing up without a dad. I hated it," he said. "I had a lot of great father figures in my life, but not having him there was s****y, and I don't ever want my kids to not know where their dad is or how they can get in touch with him because I never knew how to get in touch with mine." Luckily, his career never came in the way of his parental duties. From their prowess in music to traversing the world of college, Carolyn, Daniella, and Jack Rucker are all grown up and live amazing lives.