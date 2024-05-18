The Stunning Transformation Of Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has always had a complicated relationship with fame. As the younger sister of someone as mega-famous as Miley Cyrus, Noah struggled to stand out, to forge her own path in an entertainment industry that seemed determined to compare her to her older sister. She hit out at gossip blogger Perez Hilton in an interview with Paper in 2019, fuming, "Perez knows I don't like him and he doesn't like me. He's treated me like s*** since I was a kid. He used to call Miley the 'Disney Channel W****.' F*** people like that, because it's people like that who made me how I am."

Then in an exasperated tweet from May 2020, Noah begged her fans to stop commenting on her looks. After all, rumors of plastic surgery had followed the singer for years, ever since she was younger, and she made it clear to her followers that she was over having her looks publicly critiqued — a problem which started when she was "probably younger than 12."

Noah has indeed experienced quite a stunning transformation since she first hit the scene as a repeat child guest star on "Hannah Montana." Her transformation hasn't just been a physical one, though, despite all of Noah's many tattoos. It's been a long journey toward self-acceptance, toward finding her place in a world that seemed determined to keep her down.