5 Times Hallmark Stars' Steamy Posts Caused A Stir
The Hallmark channel has become must-watch TV in recent years, garnering a reputation for its heartwarming romcoms and Christmas movies. While the network is all about romance, they still make sure to keep things family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. For a long time, this meant limiting onscreen kisses to the movie's climax, but this rule has become more relaxed in recent years. While Hallmark continues to keep things PG, this isn't an edict that extends to their catalog of classic actors.
In fact, the network's stars have caused quite a stir with their feel-good fan bases by posting some steamy photos over the years. While some Hallmark celebs have shared vacation photos that really bring the heat, the actors aren't afraid to spice things up all year round. These titillating posts, which aren't even always racy or revealing, contrast the squeaky clean image of the Hallmark channel. Even so, many fans of the channel seem to be eating the slightly risqué content up.
Andrew Walker made for a swoon-worthy cowboy
Andrew Walker is a hunky veteran of the feel-good channel, with the star weighing in on his lengthy career with Hallmark. In this way, you've likely seen the celeb in flicks such as "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season," "Christmas Island," and "Three Wise Men and a Baby." However, his swoon-worthy Instagram post belongs in the picturesque world of "A Maple Valley Christmas," a holiday flick set on a Montana ranch.
In August 2022, Walker shared a dramatically colored photo of him in a cowboy hat, with a city skyline filling up the background. The Hallmark star wears a serious expression in the picture while looking straight into the camera. "Yee-haw," he captioned, adding a cowboy hat-wearing emoji. The rural-inspired look isn't typical for the actor, but his fans shared their appreciation for the cowboy getup in his comment section.
"Yellowstone material," one user commented lightheartedly, with Walker replying with a crossed-fingers emoji. Another commenter expressed the most common sentiment, saying, "One handsome cowboy!!" The sensational response to Walker's brooding snapshot proves these celebs don't have to work too hard to make Hallmark fans sweat.
Erin Krakow posted a steamy sneak peek
Erin Krakow is a familiar face on the Hallmark channel, starring in the series "When Calls the Heart" and headlining made-for-TV movies like "Finding Father Christmas" and "It Was Always You." To promote her movie "The Wedding Cottage," which premiered in April 2023, Krakow posted a steamy sneak peek to Instagram.
The snapshot showed Krakow sharing a near-kiss with her co-star, Brendan Penny, with sunshine gleaming through a window in the background. "By request...a little rom to go with all the com I've been posting," the Hallmark star captioned her post. While Penny credited Krakow with bringing the chemistry to one of the flick's scenes, Instagram commenters felt the heat from both parties in this romantic snapshot.
"Honey, you guys made my ovaries jump a little," one user responded to the photo, adding a laughing emoji. Another commenter wrote, "That's how you heat the cheese!!" Hijinks and jokes aside, this heated post proves there's always room for a little bit of spice in a Hallmark movie.
Autumn Reeser heated things up in the sauna
You might recognize Autumn Reeser from the classic teen show "The O.C.," but on the Hallmark channel, she's most known for made-for-TV movies like "The Wedding Veil Unveiled" and "The 27 Hour Day." When she's not finding love connections on our TV screens, Reeser's busy being a mother to her two sons, Finn and Dash.
While her Instagram is typically filled with photos of her family and travels, that doesn't mean the Hallmark star doesn't like to literally steam things up every once in a while — literally. In December 2023, Reeser shared a photo of her enjoying a stint in the sauna. Wearing a black bathing suit with cutouts on the torso, the California native smiles widely while sitting inside the wooden room. Accompanied with a fire emoji, she captioned the photo, "...it's getting hot in here."
The comment section was filled with fire and heart-eyed emojis, with fellow Hallmark star Danica McKellar writing, "Oh hello!" Another user gave a fitting compliment to the Christmas movie star, writing, "The snow is definitely melting."
Kevin McGarry showed off his arms in a BTS photo
Alongside Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry appears in the fan-favorite series "When Calls the Heart" as Hope Valley Mountie Nathan Grant. In May 2024, McGarry channeled a spicy modeling gig from his past in a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the historical drama. Krakow shared the photo on Instagram, simply captioning it with a hashtag and a shout-out to the show's Sunday night airings.
The swoon-worthy snapshot shows McGarry in front of Hope Valley Library, reaching his arms up to lean against the beam of the front porch. The position, along with his short-sleeved top, shows off his muscular arms in a way that the comment section loved. "#Suspenderless unbuttoned," the Hallmark star wrote under the photo.
"It's the Hope Valley gun show," one commenter wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "I don't think I've ever wanted to visit the library so badly!!" another Instagram user added. "When Calls the Heart" might be a family-friendly show, but Krakow's post proves that the series could really bring the heat if they wanted to.
Tyler Hynes wins the wet t-shirt contest
There are several Hallmark leading men that make us sweat, but Tyler Hynes definitely ranks as one of the hunkiest of the network's stars. The "Three Wise Men and a Baby" star is known for both his endearing love for his fans and his bad-boy persona, both of which have been cultivated on his Instagram page. While he doesn't typically shy away from what have been deemed "thirst-traps," there's one steamy post that stands out.
Back in August 2022, Hynes shared a pic of himself drenched in a white t-shirt, with the skin-slicked tee showing off his defined torso. A darkened body of water makes up the background, implying that he's just emerged from the waves. "How's your Tuesday?" he captioned the photo. "I see your #tylertuesdays."
In the comment section, fans of the Hallmark star were expressing their appreciation for the dynamic snapshot, showing just how much of a stir the snapshot caused. "It's too bad you never have shirtless scenes on Hallmark!" one commenter wrote, adding several fire emojis. "Is it hot in here or is it just Tyler making it hot in here?" one user said. Hynes always keeps things PG on the Hallmark channel, but there's obviously plenty of fans who don't mind when his spicier side comes out on social media.