Public Will Be Left In The Dark About Kate Middleton's Recovery, Says Royal Insider

When Kensington Palace released a statement in January 2024 that Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be taking a break while recovering from surgery, royal watchers were immediately concerned about her health. The palace, however, noted the abdominal procedure she had undergone was planned and she was doing well, but would not be making public appearances until after Easter. The statement also noted Kensington Palace would "only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

The promise of minimal updates proved true as the palace has released very little information about the royal's continuing state of health. Kate's continued absence from the public eye has sparked rumors around the globe, with wild theories about what's really going on behind closed doors and why there's been so much secrecy.

When Prince William skipped a royal memorial service for his godfather on February 27 for a "personal matter," the rumors hit a new level, causing the palace to finally respond. "Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," a spokesperson for the palace told ABC News on February 29. They doubled down when they told People, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant." Royal insiders have also confirmed the public will remain in the dark about the details of Kate's recovery.