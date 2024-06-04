The Most Unexpected Royal Hair Styles That Had Heads Turning
Constant scrutiny is an inevitable part of being a royal — the kind that makes people sit up and take notice when there is even a single hair out of place. And, given the high standards of propriety and beauty they are held to, royal women attract way more attention than their male counterparts when their appearances challenge expectations in the slightest. So naturally, when Meghan Markle wore casual updos — with loose strands and flyaways, et al — during royal outings or when Queen Letizia began embracing her natural hair as it matured and grayed, they made headlines.
These choices were also noticeable since royals typically subscribe to looks that are more or less consistent with how their public image is recognized. As fashion studies professor Hazel Clark told Time, in the context of Queen Elizabeth II's sense of style, "I think it has also helped communicate her status as a world leader: In other words, that sense of consistency in her appearance creates a sense of confidence and continuity." There have, however, been times when these blue-blooded celebrities have toed the line of signature royal hairstyles that bind them and, wittingly or unwittingly, created major fashion moments. Here are some of the most unexpected royal hairstyles that had heads turning.
Princess Charlene shocked the world with a daring buzzcut
Princess Charlene's royal tenure has been far from traditional. From her tear-stricken wedding to Prince Albert II in 2011, to her alleged residence away from her kingdom of Monaco, there are many curious details of her life that've garnered attention. One such moment came about in 2021 when Charlene stepped out for Christmas with a haircut that one would never have imagined a royal wearing in their wildest dreams. The asymmetrical style put one side of Charlene's shaved head on display, while the other half lay covered under a short bob.
The Monegasque princess is no stranger to experimenting with her hair but the half-hawk made a statement like never before, evident in the kind of buzz it created among viewers. "This haircut was my decision. It seems that it has provoked all kinds of comments," Charlene told local publication Point de Vue, saying she was familiar with the kind of talk going around about her hair. In fact, she suggested that the transformation even surprised her husband, who grew to like it only eventually. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, the twins she shares with Albert, had more supportive reactions, she said. Even so, she remained undaunted by the furore. "Certainly, of all the members of royal families, I'm probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles, and I'll continue," she said (via People).
Princess Diana's short crop was an important fashion moment
Princess Diana had many iconic hairstyles, including her blonde bob that was a significant symbol of her public image and enduring legacy of rebellion. One of the most popular members of the British monarchy, Diana sported several recognizable variations of her haircut throughout her life as a public figure, never growing her tresses too far past her nape. While the flat fringe she joined the royal family with in 1981 inspired a trend known as the Lady Diana Haircut, the real game changer came in the 1990s, according to Vogue. "When I met Diana, things were changing," hairstylist Sam McKnight, who gave the Princess of Wales her legendary pixie cut, said. "It was all about the power woman look."
He recalled the moment from a Vogue shoot in 1991 when Diana granted him full authority over her tresses and he gave her an updated refresh to suit the fashion climate of the times. The layered cut — which Diana sported throughout one of the most crucial eras of her life, as she transitioned out of her broken marriage into independence — challenged the silhouette of what a princess could look like and, per her own claims, gave her a renewed sense of self. As she shared in old footage featured in the 2017 documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words," the chop was a turning point. "I suppose last summer when Sam cut my hair differently, it let out something quite different," she said.
Meghan Markle challenged royal protocol with her messy bun
Meghan Markle's rebellion against the British monarchy came through in many ways big and small, from her royal walkout down to the way she styled her hair. During official engagements — which call for the highest levels of orderliness — she was often seen wearing her dark locks up into what can only be described as a messy bun. The chic updo, which sure seemed to be Meghan Markle's favorite hairstyle, allowed generous amounts of strands and flyaways to escape, giving her the look of one who quickly swished up her hair before getting out of the car. Of course, it would presumably have been anything but a last-minute choice for Meghan who did, after all, always present a neat turnout as the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan's messy bun experiments began making the news even before she joined the royal family in 2018, when she sported it at a public appearance with Prince Harry. Her hairstyle could hardly be pinned down to an ignorance of royal protocol, since Meghan continued to flaunt it on many occasions after — including her wedding. It sure made for a pleasant break from the sleek hairstyles one usually sees on a royal but, according to some experts, it was more than just a gesture of relatability. It was a power move. "My guess is it took more than it does when you put your hair in a messy bun to go to a workout class," sociologist Dr. Anna Akbari told Elle.
Princess Catherine's bangs seemed inspired by a Hollywood icon
If there's one thing Princess Catherine's hair transformation over the years proves, it's that her tresses are a force of nature. Thick, luscious, shiny are just some of the many qualities attributed to it every time she graces the camera. One characteristic not commonly associated with Catherine's hairstyles, however, is adventurous. For the better part of her royal career, the Princess of Wales has stuck to hairdos that maintain an equal measure of both style and caution. Elegant buns and voluminous blowouts have become Catherine's go-to signatures, falling obediently within the traditional boundaries of royal propriety (as she does). But there have been times when Britain's favorite royal has gone rogue — within reasonable limits, of course.
In 2023, Catherine gave her tresses a creative refresh that invited the most unexpected of comparisons with Farrah Fawcett. The "Charlie's Angels" star was as famous for her red swimsuit as she was for her big, beautiful mane that earned acclaim as the Fawcett Flip. Catherine reincarnated the actor's dramatic curtain bangs in all their glory for fall season — most notably at a charity event in Sutton, where she sported the fringe alongside a smart navy suit. Many fans even caught hints of Brigitte Bardot. Turns out, both styles are two sides of the same coin. As hairstylist Roy Nadin told Vogue France, "To get a cool Bardot vibe, blow dry it all forward just with your hands or a brush, or blow dry it back to get a more voluminous, Farrah Fawcett vibe."
Princess Charlene rocked a vintage disco cut
Princess Charlene of Monaco changes her gorgeous hairstyles like she changes outfits — and we're not complaining. The royal has a well-known penchant for style that she doesn't hold back from showing at every public appearance she makes. She was a figure to behold at Monaco's Rose Ball in 2024, when she stepped out looking like the very personification of this year's theme: disco.
Charlene went all-out glam in a glittering Elie Saab jumpsuit, which she accessorized with matched earrings, a box clutch, and, of course, an appropriate hairstyle. The layered golden bob was reminiscent of the short bleached pixie cuts that were among the most iconic styles to define the hair revolution in the 1980s, per WWD. More specifically, Charlene's was a bixie — a cross between a bob and a pixie, bringing the best of both styles into one.
Not least because of her striking hair transformation, Charlene sure made a dazzling impression with her Rose Ball turnout, especially since this marked the first time in 10 years that she attended the charity event, Monaco Tribune reported. Her prolonged absence from the annual gala — first created in 1954 by Hollywood icon and Monegasque royal Grace Kelly — fanned long-standing rumors of a rift in her marriage with Prince Albert II. Her return to Monaco's biggest social event appeared to put the speculation to some rest.
Queen Letizia of Spain opted to let her gray streaks show
In a world that prefers its women look ageless, those who flaunt their graying roots with pride are still few — fewer even in royal circles. Over in Spain, the forever stunning Queen Letizia carries this mantle, by choosing not to cover up any silver streaks that have begun to show in her signature brown mane. A former journalist, Letizia has been delivering impeccable style goals ever since she joined the Spanish royal family in 2004. In recent years, this distinction has only grown more relevant as the 51-year-old strikes a chord of relatability with the common public, thanks to her gloriously gray tresses, which began making headlines in 2019 and have regularly been a part of her public appearances since the coronavirus pandemic.
As noted in The Telegraph, the queen's defiance of beauty standards in the face of her advancing age has invited wide and varied commentary on social media. Turning a deaf ear to naysayers, Letizia has clearly been having fun with her newfound style statement. While she left just one bold streak of silver on display to complement her chic trench coat and trousers ensemble at a journalism event in Logroño, she went ahead and sported a full head of salt-and-pepper locks while meeting King Charles III in England. Her au naturel look isn't just fashionable, but also healthy. As hairstylist Nicole Petty told Express, "She steers clear of colouring her hair often to preserve its shine."
Sarah Ferguson wasn't afraid to try an American-themed hairstyle
Sarah Ferguson's certainly worn some inappropriate outfits over the years, and her unique style was on full display when she and Prince Andrew visited the United States in 1988. Following their wedding in 1986, this tour marked one of Fergie's earliest official engagements as a royal and she more than made it count. She took over Los Angeles with her striking appearances, getting especially creative with her accessories and hairstyles. For one of the looks she sported at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Ferguson's hair was swept back up into a neat tuck that left ample space for miniature flags of both Britain and the United States to be affixed. On another occasion, she wore a wide-brimmed hat that spelled out LA in 3D. Clearly, Fergie took the theme of cross-country relations seriously.
While her satin wrap gowns and beaded hairnets were sights to behold, the excess novelty of her outfits did not please everyone in the British press. The Sunday Times disapproved of her turnout most sharply, noting that Fergie "looked as if she'd just won third prize for her Carmen Miranda impersonation in an end-of-pier show at some forgotten resort." According to the Los Angeles Times, this did not sit well with the duchess' American allies on the tour, many of whom came to her defense. A spokesperson for an event sponsor said, "Her style is refined, in very good taste ... she dresses with substance, elegance and sophistication."
Princess Charlene gave her hair a chic pixie refresh
One can bank on Princess Charlene to keep serving style like no other royal can. The former Olympic swimmer never ceases to amaze with each public outing she makes, flaunting an impeccable — and often unexpected — get-up. At the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022, she debuted a never-before-seen pixie cut that was blonde in hue, conservative in length, and chic by definition. The new hairstyle, paired perfectly with an elegant baby blue jumpsuit she wore, immediately made headlines — as is the norm with every fresh cut she unveils. This one, however, was also momentous for the fact that Charlene returned to the racing event after a year of absence, during which she was reportedly undergoing health issues.
Her stylish comeback to the F1 racetrack was nothing short of iconic — as was her peroxide pixie look, which stayed on her for weeks after the Grand Prix. It would presumably have required regular upkeep, since, according to expert opinion, this kind of a cut is only easygoing in appearance. Celebrity hairstylist Cally Borg explained to Express, "This cut is super easy for day to day styling but higher maintenance when it comes to keeping it neat and tidy." Hair expert Luke Benson, meanwhile, couldn't help but point out Charlene's unmistakable likeness to pixie hair icon Charlize Theron. "A perfectly executed short haircut for a woman that stays feminine, soft and beautiful," he said.