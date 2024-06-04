The Most Unexpected Royal Hair Styles That Had Heads Turning

Constant scrutiny is an inevitable part of being a royal — the kind that makes people sit up and take notice when there is even a single hair out of place. And, given the high standards of propriety and beauty they are held to, royal women attract way more attention than their male counterparts when their appearances challenge expectations in the slightest. So naturally, when Meghan Markle wore casual updos — with loose strands and flyaways, et al — during royal outings or when Queen Letizia began embracing her natural hair as it matured and grayed, they made headlines.

These choices were also noticeable since royals typically subscribe to looks that are more or less consistent with how their public image is recognized. As fashion studies professor Hazel Clark told Time, in the context of Queen Elizabeth II's sense of style, "I think it has also helped communicate her status as a world leader: In other words, that sense of consistency in her appearance creates a sense of confidence and continuity." There have, however, been times when these blue-blooded celebrities have toed the line of signature royal hairstyles that bind them and, wittingly or unwittingly, created major fashion moments. Here are some of the most unexpected royal hairstyles that had heads turning.

