What Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Doing Before She Was In The Political World

As the financial chair of a fundraising organization for former President Donald Trump and the fiancée to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle has created a name for herself within Trump's inner circle. Even before she became associated with the conservative family, Guilfoyle was one-half of a liberal political power couple when she was married to then-San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom, whom she divorced in 2006.

Advertisement

Despite her long history of political affiliations, Guilfoyle hasn't always worked in this partisan (or bipartisan) realm. Years prior to becoming a political fundraising finance chair and Fox News personality, Guilfoyle was an award-winning prosecutor based in California's Bay Area who broke into the national scene while handling a controversial dog mauling case in 2001.

Guilfoyle also worked as an attorney further south in Los Angeles, where she established herself as a detail-oriented, highly successful prosecutor with an astounding 97% conviction rate. And years before that, Guilfoyle worked as a model for a short time — a woman of many talents, to say the least.