Tom Cruise's Wild Hair Amid Suri Rift Is Giving Midlife Crisis In New Photo
Tom Cruise has been pretty mute about his strained relationship with his daughter Suri Cruise, but a wild-haired paparazzi photo suggests that the "Mission Impossible" star might be struggling amidst the familial rift. Tom's recent absence from Suri's high graduation reignited speculation about the father-daughter relationship, with the California native receiving her diploma on June 21 in the presence of her mother Katie Holmes.
After missing the major milestone, Tom was spotted at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London on June 22. Accompanied by his co-star Chris McQuarrie, the A-list actor was surrounded by fellow stars in the VIP section, including Swift's beau Travis Kelce, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, and celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. While fan-shared footage from the night shows Tom smiling as he shuffled to "Shake It Off," the celebrity-filled evening seemed to weigh heavily on the middle aged man.
A snapshot shows Tom returning to London Heliport with a wide-eyed look and disarrayed hair after the night out. In the context of his rift with Suri, this disheveled appearance is definitely giving midlife crisis.
It's unclear who's behind the father-daughter rift
The disconnect between Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri stretches back to the 2012 divorce between Cruise and Katie Holmes, but it's unclear who's behind the estrangement. In their divorce settlement, Holmes received full custody of Suri while Tom was reportedly given visitation rights and tasked with paying child support. Tom's devotion to the Church of Scientology was a confirmed factor in the divorce, and a source alleged that the star's faith is what keeps him from his daughter. "Every person is allowed to see their child if they wanted to," the source told Us Weekly in 2018. "He chooses not to because she is not a Scientologist."
Holmes and Suri don't seem to be gunning for a reconciliation with Tom anytime soon, and Suri recently dropped her father's last name. The California native has enjoyed many life milestones in her father's absence, and looked all grown up days before her 18th birthday in April. It wouldn't be surprising if Tom Cruise's unkempt morning after look was prompted by seeing his daughter experience these milestones without him.
Suri isn't the only person steering clear of Cruise. The 61-year-old is a polarizing figure in Hollywood; Thandiwe Newton has admitted she was "scared" while working with Cruise, while controversial Hollywood screenwriter Frederic Raphael said he was "a control freak." Meanwhile, Cruise's ex-manager made claims about what he's really like, and it wasn't pretty. Between his critics and his strained relationship with Suri, the drama surrounding Cruise is enough to give anyone a bad hair day.