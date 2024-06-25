Tom Cruise's Wild Hair Amid Suri Rift Is Giving Midlife Crisis In New Photo

Tom Cruise has been pretty mute about his strained relationship with his daughter Suri Cruise, but a wild-haired paparazzi photo suggests that the "Mission Impossible" star might be struggling amidst the familial rift. Tom's recent absence from Suri's high graduation reignited speculation about the father-daughter relationship, with the California native receiving her diploma on June 21 in the presence of her mother Katie Holmes.

After missing the major milestone, Tom was spotted at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London on June 22. Accompanied by his co-star Chris McQuarrie, the A-list actor was surrounded by fellow stars in the VIP section, including Swift's beau Travis Kelce, "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, and celebrity couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. While fan-shared footage from the night shows Tom smiling as he shuffled to "Shake It Off," the celebrity-filled evening seemed to weigh heavily on the middle aged man.

A snapshot shows Tom returning to London Heliport with a wide-eyed look and disarrayed hair after the night out. In the context of his rift with Suri, this disheveled appearance is definitely giving midlife crisis.

