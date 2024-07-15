What Happened To Queen Elizabeth's Jewelry After She Died?

When Princess Charlotte paid her respects at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022, she was spotted wearing a fetching diamond horseshoe brooch. The jewel holds special significance to Charlotte, being an emblem that has been passed through generations of Windsors. The heirloom brooch, which was the young princess' first ever brooch, was a gift to Charlotte from Elizabeth, whom the youngster affectionately termed "Gan-Gan."

The brooch was first bequeathed to The Queen Mother by her mother-in-law, Queen Mary. The Queen Mother then gave it to her daughter, Elizabeth. It's unknown when Elizabeth gave her great-granddaughter the jewel, but since Charlotte wore it for the first time at the funeral, it's possible that it was a parting gift from the ailing monarch.

Wearing the brooch at Her Majesty's funeral was a sweet, albeit poignant, act from the young princess. Elizabeth was famed for her love of horses, and her great-granddaughter shares this equine passion. Charlotte was reportedly gifted a pony by her parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, on her 7th birthday. In the future, Charlotte is likely to inherit more of her grandmother's jewels, such as those that are currently in the possession of her mother. It's also been suggested that Charlotte may eventually inherit the queen's engagement ring.

