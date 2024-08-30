The Most Expensive Outfits Princess Eugenie Has Ever Worn
There once was a time when Princess Eugenie wore inappropriate outfits and made some rather questionable fashion choices. In the 2000s and into the mid 2010s, Eugenie's style choices saw her lambasted by the press. Attending Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding in 2011, she infamously donned a fascinator that resembled a peacock's nest atop a boat, while her sister, Princess Beatrice, wore a pretzel-esque cranial adornment. It wasn't the York sisters' finest moment, but it was one of their most iconic. For Eugenie and Beatrice, however, that backlash hurt. "We were just about to step out and [Beatrice] had a bit of a wobble and cried," Eugenie told Vogue. "I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."
But these days, the royal won't be shedding any tears over fashion faux pas. Like her sister, Princess Eugenie has made a stunning style transformation, going from haphazard fashion fails to certifiable slays. But Eugenie's incredible wardrobe doesn't come cheap. As her style has grown bolder and bigger, so has her budget. The princess is routinely snapped at elite events wearing some of the most exclusive designer brands, both homegrown and global. It's the royal battle of fancy fashion: let's look at the most expensive outfits Princess Eugenie has ever worn.
Celebrating the jubilee, Princess Eugenie wowed as the lady in (expensive) red
Toward the end of the 2010s, Princess Eugenie began to change up her personal style. Ditching the clumsy outfits of her teens and early 20s for a more sophisticated wardrobe, Eugenie was steadily making waves on the fashion scene. This was none more apparent than when she celebrated her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, platinum jubilee in style.
Engaging in fun jubilee activities with her sister, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie was the picture of royal relatability at the history-making celebration in 2022. But her threads were anything but proletarian. Stunning onlookers as the lady in red, Eugenie wore a chic and flattering silk dress by Roksanda, which is one of her favorite designer brands. Perhaps the princess' choice to don a wine-colored frock was a subtle reference to her sartorial transformation, with her style aging like a fine wine. The glam number came with a steep price tag, retailing for £1,495 (around $1,976).
Princess Eugenie's Royal Ascot dress didn't come cheap
Princess Eugenie leads a lavish royal lifestyle, which includes attending exclusive events. There's no event that signifies upper class luxury more than Royal Ascot, and Eugenie has used the sporting soiree as a showcase for her penchant for designer fashion.
In 2018, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, attended Ascot in matching monochromatic fits. Eugenie wore a high-neck floral Erdem dress and matching hat by Sally-Ann Provan, while her sister wore a black and white dress by Jonathan Simkai, also accessorized with a Provan hat.
Though it wasn't Eugenie's fanciest look, appearing rather low-key compared to the ostentatious outfits the royal family members often wear to Royal Ascot, it was nonetheless a get-up reserved solely for those with a fortune in the bank. Eugenie's dress originally cost £1,385 (around $1,800), though bargain lovers were able to grab it in the sale for a modest £969 (about $1,280). Her hat didn't come cheap either. Similar pieces by Provan retail for upward of $650, with Eugenie having spent at least a couple of thousand on her floral fit.
A demure gray outfit came with a huge cumulative cost for Princess Eugenie
Looks can be deceiving. One might take a glance at Princess Eugenie's gray knit dress, which she wore to a party at the Royal Albert Hall in 2024, and assume it came straight off a high street rail for a reasonable price. But Eugenie was quiet luxury personified at the ritzy gala, with her outfit amounting to thousands of dollars.
Eugenie's dress was by Gabriela Hearst, which is one of her most-worn designer labels. But this was by no means the standard cozy knit that ordinary folks pull over their heads on a chilly day. The frock is made of cashmere and silk from Italian yarns and has a price to match its luxury construction, retailing for a hefty $1,550. She paired the dress with the "Lana Osette" midi bag by Strathberry, an accessory that's ever so slightly more affordable at $495. The ensemble was topped off with a pair of suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, which matched the accents of the bag perfectly. The shoes set the royal back $795. Altogether, this outfit would have cost Eugenie $2,840, meaning that the princess' style copycats better start saving to emulate her old-money look.
At the Duke of Westminster's wedding, Princess Eugenie's outfit amounted to more than most people's rent
There were some badly dressed stars at the Duke of Westminster's wedding — including the bride to be. But Princess Eugenie was on her A-game at the posh 2024 ceremony. The royal was a vision in a green dress by British brand Joseph. The flowy, pleated midi skirt was, fittingly, evoking princess vibes, but the olive green hue gave Eugenie a mature and classy aura. She paired the number with a fascinator by Emily London Millinery, an Anya Hindmarch purse, and a pair of Aquazzura criss-cross heels.
The princess spent $795 on her dress, while her purse cost a colossal $1,075. Princess Beatrice had previously worn the same purse, so it's possible that the sisters were sharing accessories. Then again, perhaps Eugenie liked Beatrice's bag so much that she decided to buy one of her own. Meanwhile, Eugenie's shoes, which had previously been worn by Meghan Markle, originally retailed for $695. But surprisingly, the most expensive item in this ensemble was the fascinator, which costs over $1,000. The total value of this swanky outfit is over $3,500.
Princess Eugenie was the picture of splendor at Royal Ascot
Princess Eugenie doesn't always wear pastels, but when she does, she only wears the priciest of pastel fits. Appearing at Royal Ascot in 2024, the royal looked ethereal in a soft green gown by Diane von Furstenberg. The criss-cross detailing on the bust evoked a yassified Greek goddess, while Eugenie's wide-brimmed Emily London hat added a touch of suitably silver-spoon chic. She topped off the outfit with a pair of Aquazzura bow heels and the same Anya Hindmarch purse that she wore to the Duke of Westminster's wedding earlier that month.
Those hoping to steal the princess' style will have to fork out $530 for her frock. While Eugenie's dress was almost affordable (emphasis on "almost") in comparison to some of the other clothes she has worn, her accessories elevated the outfit far out of the realm of being even remotely semi-attainable. Her Emily London "Siniang" hat can be bagged for an eye-watering £1,250 (approximately $1,650). Meanwhile, her purse costs $1,075 and her shoes $850, bringing the total value of her Ascot attire to $4,105.
An aquatic get-up set Princess Eugenie back several thousand dollars
Art is central to Princess Eugenie's life. She studied Art History in combination with English Literature at Newcastle University, boasts an enviable art collection, and even counts provocateur Tracey Emin among her famous friends. Accordingly, the princess' outfit was on point when attending the Animal Ball Art Show in London in 2019.
She stunned in an arty gown by Peter Pilotto, which set her back £1,900 (around $2,500). The princess was giving mermaid in the shimmering sea-blue frock, which she paired with some Valentino studded stilettos that she has worn on multiple occasions. Similar iterations of the heels cost just shy of $900. Meanwhile, her M2Malletier bag, which she has also been spotted wearing on a number of occasions, came with a hefty price tag of £1,025 (around $1,355). The cumulative cost for this fit is around $4,740. However, the princess is proof that a penchant for luxury fashion needn't be frivolous or wasteful, with Eugenie steadily becoming the queen of outfit-repeating.
The royal's Chanel jacket turned a played-down outfit into an exorbitant one
Princess Eugenie excels at adding little touches of designer luxury to otherwise casual and low-key get-ups. While attending the annual Abu Dhabi Art exhibition in 2023, for instance, she donned a simple black dress and a pair of Dune slingbacks. The showstopper here was Eugenie's navy and red Chanel jacket, in the luxury label's signature tweed style.
Though Eugenie's blazer is no longer available first-hand, similar tweed jackets on the Chanel website cost anything from $5,950 to a staggering $8,600. Those hoping to emulate Eugenie's outfit can find her exact jacket on second-hand websites, but should expect to fork out a small fortune for the garment. The jacket retains considerable resale value, listed on The Hula for $3,792 and Vestiaire Collective for $2,840. Evidently a much coveted item, one even sold on The Real Real for just shy of $5,000.
But Eugenie's outfit was a medley of couture and cost-cutting. Despite the high-end price tag of her blazer, her shoes were a bargain at just $120. Overall, this fit likely cost the princess over $5,000 thanks to the blazer alone, with the shoes barely making a dent in her wardrobe budget.
She may have looked understated at Royal Ascot, but Princess Eugenie's outfit was worth a pretty penny
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have worn some gorgeous coordinated looks throughout the years, with the pair showcasing their distinct yet equally charming aesthetics. Attending Royal Ascot in 2024, the sisters looked super chic as they matched in pastel pink. But while Beatrice went all out in a fancy floral frock, her younger sister was looking decidedly more understated. Eugenie wore a cream knitted dress by Gabriela Hearst, which she accessorized with a pretty pink hat by Emily London Millinery, Aquazzura heels, and her trusty Anya Hindmarch purse.
Eugenie's cashmere and silk dress, which was a white variant of the gray Gabriela Hearst dress she wore at the Royal Albert Hall that year, cost $1,550. Her Emily London hat was even more expensive, retailing for a whopping £1,550 (around $2,000). Meanwhile, her purse and heels, both of which she also wore on day two of Ascot, can be bought for a steep $1,075 and $850 respectively. At $5,475, this ensemble undoubtedly broke the bank, but Eugenie looked oh so fabulous doing so.
Princess Eugenie's Erdem engagement dress cost a fortune
When Princess Eugenie announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she wore a fetching floral dress by Erdem.
Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/ArYQIDeNZw
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018
Though a relatively casual look for the princess, there was nothing plebeian about the price tag. At $5,175, the dress was far beyond the budget of most folks, and, it seems, some royals. For instance, when Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, she wore a green Parosh dress, which, at a modest $531.50, cost a fraction of Eugenie's engagement dress.
However, it appears that Eugenie didn't buy the Erdem number solely for her engagement photoshoot. She had previously worn it in a 2016 spread for Harper's Bazaar, in which she touched on outfit-repeating. "I don't want to be pigeonholed. You wear the same thing twice? Great. If you don't, great!" she said. The princess evidently got her money's worth out of the high-end piece while subtly repping sustainability.
The princess paired her dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels adorned with oversized bows. Though those shoes are no longer for sale, similar pairs retail for over $1,200. Wearing an outfit with a total cost of over $6,300, Eugenie certainly announced her engagement in style.
At her grandfather's funeral, Princess Eugenie wore one of her most expensive outfits to date
When Prince Philip died in 2021, his granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, was understandably devastated. Poignantly, just two months before Philip died, Eugenie gave birth to her first child, whom she named August Philip in tribute to her grandpa.
Attending the duke's funeral, which was socially distanced due to the U.K.'S COVID-19 restrictions, Eugenie looked solemn in an all-black outfit. She turned to one of her go-to designers, Gabriela Hearst, for the ceremony, wearing a coat dress that cost £5,690 (around $7,500). The princess, who wore a face mask in line with coronavirus safety guidelines, paired her coat with a dainty black bag dubbed the "Diana," also by Hearst. The bag, which appears to be the standard-sized nappa leather variety, can be bought for a dear $3,000. Altogether, this unassuming mourning outfit cost over $10,000. We think Philip would have approved, as the late duke was renowned for his penchant for low-key luxury fashion.
The princess wowed in a pricey Zac Posen couture gown
There are few designers who have the pleasure of styling royals on their wedding day. But Zac Posen got up close and personal with Princess Eugenie as she planned her special day in 2018. For her wedding reception, Eugenie was looking less Windsor and more Disney Princess in a majestic blush pink gown custom made by Posen.
By wearing a pink dress, Eugenie ditched royal tradition, with both Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle wearing white for their respective wedding receptions before her. "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief," Eugenie revealed in the audio guide for an exhibition at Windsor Castle (via Town and Country). "So I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he'd found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it's all painstakingly done by him and his team."
Styling Eugenie for her wedding day was a dream come true for Posen. "Every now and then you meet somebody who just knocks your socks off ... My studio and I had the honor (and the best time) collaborating with her on her special gown," Posen wrote in an Instagram comment, per Town and Country. The dress reportedly cost upward of £14,000 ($18,500), making this ensemble as whimsical as it is wallet-breaking.
At King Charles' coronation, Princess Eugenie was low-key but not low-budget
King Charles III's coronation, which took place in May 2023, was a momentous occasion and the perfect event to showcase grandiose fashion looks. However, Princess Eugenie opted to remain understated at her uncle's ceremony, wearing a full Fendi ensemble consisting of a navy bespoke Fendi by Kim Jones dress, cashmere coat, handbag, and matching heels. Low-key it may have been, but low-budget? Think again.
Similar Fendi dresses retail for around $4,000, but since Eugenie's dress was custom made for her, it likely cost much more than that. Likewise, similar blue cashmere coats cost an eye-popping £5,800 (around $7,600). Her bag, the Fendi's Peekaboo ISeeU crafted from calf leather, is almost as expensive at $5,800. Meanwhile, the princess' sandals, which were admittedly an odd choice alongside a cashmere winter coat, set her back $1,450.
However, the pièce de résistance of Eugenie's get-up was her jewelry, with the princess accessorizing her muted ensemble with a pair of Albemarle High Jewellery Diamond Earrings, worth £26,000 (around $34,300). In total, this outfit was worth upward of $53,150. Though that's more than many people earn in an entire year, Eugenie was undoubtedly slaying 1%-core.
Princess Eugenie's wedding ensemble cost a colossal fortune
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 2018 royal wedding was one of the most expensive ever. The security bill alone came to £2 million (around $2.6 million), and as one might expect, her wedding gown was also accompanied by a colossal price tag. But that's reportedly just how Eugenie wanted it. "The feeling among the Yorks is that she deserves her moment in the spotlight and a big royal wedding with all the frills," a source told Vanity Fair.
Prior to the big day, there was much speculation over who would design the princess' gown. During an appearance on the BBC's "The One Show," Eugenie remained coy when discussing her bridal look. "No meringue shoulders — that's a little bit out of fashion — maybe it's in fashion now? We'll see what happens," she joked. The princess ended up choosing a mesmerizing gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, which reportedly cost £200,000 (around $264,000). Poignantly, she ensured that the dress had an open back to reveal her scar from the scoliosis surgery she underwent as a child, hoping that doing so would help others embrace their differences.
She paired the gown with Queen Elizabeth II's Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which is worth an incredible £10 million (around $13.2 million). At a cumulative cost of over $13.4 million, Eugenie's wedding ensemble is the most expensive she's ever worn.