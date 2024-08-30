There once was a time when Princess Eugenie wore inappropriate outfits and made some rather questionable fashion choices. In the 2000s and into the mid 2010s, Eugenie's style choices saw her lambasted by the press. Attending Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding in 2011, she infamously donned a fascinator that resembled a peacock's nest atop a boat, while her sister, Princess Beatrice, wore a pretzel-esque cranial adornment. It wasn't the York sisters' finest moment, but it was one of their most iconic. For Eugenie and Beatrice, however, that backlash hurt. "We were just about to step out and [Beatrice] had a bit of a wobble and cried," Eugenie told Vogue. "I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."

But these days, the royal won't be shedding any tears over fashion faux pas. Like her sister, Princess Eugenie has made a stunning style transformation, going from haphazard fashion fails to certifiable slays. But Eugenie's incredible wardrobe doesn't come cheap. As her style has grown bolder and bigger, so has her budget. The princess is routinely snapped at elite events wearing some of the most exclusive designer brands, both homegrown and global. It's the royal battle of fancy fashion: let's look at the most expensive outfits Princess Eugenie has ever worn.