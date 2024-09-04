Tragic Details About Maryanne Trump Barry

Like many other members of the Trump family, Maryanne Trump Barry refrained from saying anything negative about her younger brother publicly, but her behind-the-scenes assessment of Donald was absolutely brutal. Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, recorded her conversations with Maryanne Trump Barry (unbeknownst to Trump Barry), and Trump Barry had some harsh things to say about Donald. "He has no principles. None. None," Trump Barry said in one recording (per The Washington Post). "Donald is out for Donald, period," Trump Barry stated in another conversation.

And, although Donald Trump has repeatedly proclaimed his own brilliance, his older sister made some major accusations about his education. When speaking to Mary Trump, she said, "he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams." These are some pretty serious allegations, but they're not particularly hard to believe given the scathing comments one of Donald Trump's professors reportedly made about him.

The complications in their relationship were further illustrated through Donald's connections to Maryanne's legal career. The former president has complimented his sister, saying "I think she would be phenomenal" as a Supreme Court judge, adding that Trump Barry was "very smart, and a very good person," (via CNN). But, Donald Trump intervened on his sister's behalf for her federal judgeship nomination in the 80s, and while Trump Barry called it "the only favor I ever asked for in my whole life," her brother tried to take credit for her success.

