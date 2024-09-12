What Happened To Katie Couric? Why She Left TV Hosting Behind

Katie Couric has built a one-of-a-kind legacy. A longtime television host, she's gotten to travel the world, meet interesting people, and partake in unusual experiences for the majority of her career, all while getting paid for it. She's interviewed dignitaries and politicians, been to the Olympics, and gotten a colonoscopy on camera (although that last one probably wasn't as exciting as some of the others). Heck, she almost dated Bob Saget. Couric's life has followed a unique trajectory indeed.

All that said, there's been a lot of lows along the way, too. Certain details of Katie Couric's life have been quite tragic, and the latter half of her hosting career was rife with major changes both in networks and programming. What was constant for so many years, however, was that Couric was able to keep her audiences up to date on such life changes through her work in television. After all, it seemed like Couric was always on our screens.

In 2011, CBS announced Couric would be leaving "CBS Evening News" after sitting at the anchor desk for five years. In 2012, her talk show "Katie" launched. Two years later, it was canceled. Although Couric has appeared on television here and there since 2014, it's a lot harder to keep up with her now than it once was. Here's what Katie Couric has been up to in recent years and why she left TV hosting behind.

