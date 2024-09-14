Awkward Nick And Vanessa Lachey Moments That Made Fans Uncomfortable

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the kind of couple that some people love to love, while others love to hate. From the moment they first crossed paths back in 2005, the pair have generated controversy. Sparks flew between Nick and Vanessa while they were both working on the set of MTV's "Total Request Live" — despite the fact that he was still married to his first wife. But when Nick Lachey divorced Jessica Simpson one year later — and began dating Vanessa — rumors began to fly. Since those days, however, Nick and Vanessa have taken their relationship to a new level. After their wedding in 2011, Nick and Vanessa Lachey welcomed three children, Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix Lachey.

Advertisement

Over the years though, the Lacheys have struggled with one controversy after the next. As the co-hosts of Netflix's "Love Is Blind," Nick and Vanessa have faced accusations of bias against certain contestants, experienced backlash for their invasive questions about cast members' fertility, and even been described as "rude" during interviews. In 2022, almost 50,000 "Love Is Blind" fans signed a Change.org petition demanding that the couple be fired from the show.

Sadly, this is not the only time that Nick and Vanessa have gotten in trouble on-camera. The couple has long had a history of making faux pas on talk shows and casual interviews. Thanks to a number of inappropriate comments, odd confessions, and unrestrained opinions, the Lacheys have not always come across well — and their fans have noticed.

Advertisement