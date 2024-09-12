JD Vance's Graying Hair Proves Brutal Trump Campaign Is Aging Him

Donald Trump announced in July 2024 that JD Vance would be his running mate in the presidential elections and, in the subsequent time, the race has seemingly taken a toll on his appearance. Many have noticed that the Ohio senator's graying hair has become more prominent and on September 11, Vance, who just turned 40 on August 2, was captured on camera with Trump, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden at a 9/11 memorial service in New York City. In the videos and photos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the gray hair in his beard was considerably more noticeable.

Advertisement

President Trump and J.D. Vance arrive to offer condolences to the victims of September 11

pic.twitter.com/xY7VkBsTjR — Breaking news and situation analysis (@kgvh6v) September 11, 2024

A 2020 study published in Nature confirmed that stress can indeed cause hair to turn gray much more rapidly and Vance has been subjected to harsh scrutiny after he was officially named as Trump's VP pick. "It's a shame, you had so much potential and it's been wasted being on a ticket with a convicted felon and becoming just like him. I would say your political career is sliding down a steep hill," one X user commented in response to his interview on "The Shawn Ryan Show" podcast.

President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Trump, Sen. JD Vance and Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 9/11 Ceremony in New York. pic.twitter.com/nK19YKABjB — CSPAN (@cspan) September 11, 2024

Advertisement

Trump doesn't mind Vance's graying facial hair despite his well-established hatred of beards, which commentators worry could hurt the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's popularity with voters. "He looks good [...] He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln," the former president opined in an interview with Fox News. Naturally, our Static Media photo editors wanted to see Vance without a beard and the results showed him looking decades younger.