JD Vance's Graying Hair Proves Brutal Trump Campaign Is Aging Him
Donald Trump announced in July 2024 that JD Vance would be his running mate in the presidential elections and, in the subsequent time, the race has seemingly taken a toll on his appearance. Many have noticed that the Ohio senator's graying hair has become more prominent and on September 11, Vance, who just turned 40 on August 2, was captured on camera with Trump, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden at a 9/11 memorial service in New York City. In the videos and photos shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the gray hair in his beard was considerably more noticeable.
President Trump and J.D. Vance arrive to offer condolences to the victims of September 11
A 2020 study published in Nature confirmed that stress can indeed cause hair to turn gray much more rapidly and Vance has been subjected to harsh scrutiny after he was officially named as Trump's VP pick. "It's a shame, you had so much potential and it's been wasted being on a ticket with a convicted felon and becoming just like him. I would say your political career is sliding down a steep hill," one X user commented in response to his interview on "The Shawn Ryan Show" podcast.
President Biden, Vice President Harris, former President Trump, Sen. JD Vance and Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 9/11 Ceremony in New York. pic.twitter.com/nK19YKABjB
Trump doesn't mind Vance's graying facial hair despite his well-established hatred of beards, which commentators worry could hurt the "Hillbilly Elegy" author's popularity with voters. "He looks good [...] He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln," the former president opined in an interview with Fox News. Naturally, our Static Media photo editors wanted to see Vance without a beard and the results showed him looking decades younger.
JD Vance was called out for his dodgy new hairstyle
JD Vance's graying beard at the 9/11 memorial ceremony was not the only time his hair came under scrutiny. In August, an X user called the Ohio senator out for his bizarrely choppy new haircut, jokingly arguing that it should prohibit him from serving as the vice president. A barber, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke with Esquire about Vance's haircut and explained that the politician probably did a DIY job or it was done rather hastily. "That's someone who thought 'something is better than nothing,' which is obviously incorrect," they suggested.
THIS SPECIFICALLY should be disqualifying for jd vance. he should drop out immediately. look at this. pic.twitter.com/JjSrrpa6E2
The insider added that styling products could improve Vance's hairstyle, but it didn't look as though any were used. "If the whole thing was pushed inward and held there with product, he could probably fake that it was a wearable haircut," the barber shared. Meanwhile, our Static Media photo editors gave Vance a hair makeover by applying Donald Trump's signature 'do. The results weren't that impressive since the golden hair was in stark contrast to his rather dark facial hair. As a result, the divisive politician's hairstyle looked odd on the younger VP.
