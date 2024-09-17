Alina Habba Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Long before she became Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba had a taste for luxury. She loved couture bags and well-tailored clothes. She studied the pages of fashion magazines and selected her favorite styles. When she graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in political science, Habba did not exactly rush to Washington D.C. to pursue a high-profile political career. Instead, she secured a position in Marc Jacobs' accessory production and marketing departments so that she could immerse herself in the world of luxury fashion.

Habba initially enjoyed her work at Marc Jacobs. However, it didn't take long for the aspiring fashionista to realize that her salary was not high enough to guarantee her the lifestyle that she needed. Speaking to Bloomberg about this reality years later, Habba would confess, "I decided I wanted to be able to actually afford the bags we made." The way she saw things, there was only one thing she could do. Habba decided to go to law school.

Since graduating from Widener Commonwealth Law School in 2011, Habba's bet seems to have paid off. She not only started her own law firm, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, but also was able to attract high-profile clients like former President Trump. This combination of factors has allowed Habba to rise to national prominence and make a fortune in the meanwhile. And, as expected, the lawyer has spent much of her income on wildly luxurious items — ranging from designer bags to exclusive experiences.

