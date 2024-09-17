Alina Habba Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
Long before she became Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba had a taste for luxury. She loved couture bags and well-tailored clothes. She studied the pages of fashion magazines and selected her favorite styles. When she graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in political science, Habba did not exactly rush to Washington D.C. to pursue a high-profile political career. Instead, she secured a position in Marc Jacobs' accessory production and marketing departments so that she could immerse herself in the world of luxury fashion.
Habba initially enjoyed her work at Marc Jacobs. However, it didn't take long for the aspiring fashionista to realize that her salary was not high enough to guarantee her the lifestyle that she needed. Speaking to Bloomberg about this reality years later, Habba would confess, "I decided I wanted to be able to actually afford the bags we made." The way she saw things, there was only one thing she could do. Habba decided to go to law school.
Since graduating from Widener Commonwealth Law School in 2011, Habba's bet seems to have paid off. She not only started her own law firm, Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, but also was able to attract high-profile clients like former President Trump. This combination of factors has allowed Habba to rise to national prominence and make a fortune in the meanwhile. And, as expected, the lawyer has spent much of her income on wildly luxurious items — ranging from designer bags to exclusive experiences.
Alina Habba reportedly earns millions
Although Alina Habba's law firm has been fairly successful on its own, the business owes much of its success to a single client. Former President Donald Trump has sunk quite a bit of cash into Habba Madaio & Associates LLP since he first contracted their services in 2019. His campaign donors have also paid a high price for his legal representation. As reported by Newsweek, Save America and Make America Great Again PAC — two pro-Trump political action committees — paid Habba's firm a combined $3.5 million dollars in the period between 2022 and 2023. A separate Newsweek report found that Save America paid the firm $1.5 million in the period from 2023 to 2024.
Although Trump's legal fees have been far from cheap, the former president has gone on the record saying that Habba is worth every penny. "I've had many lawyers, but she's somebody that I think has done a very, very good job," he told Bloomberg. "She's very talented, she's smart, she's a very likable person," he said. Trump then went on to express his belief that Habba's pricing is fair. "I have many big firms that I have, that I use, and can use if I want, but I've found that it's extremely expensive ... I think that using a small firm — even, in some cases, individual lawyers — [is] cost effective," he claimed. Regardless, one thing is clear — Habba is bringing home a hefty paycheck.
She is a frequent guest at Donald Trump's clubs
Alina Habba enjoys the golf club lifestyle, and the Internet knows it. Her Instagram is loaded with photos of herself relaxing at one of Donald Trump's many country clubs — particularly Trump National Golf Club Bedminster and Mar-A-Lago. From what we can see, Habba enjoys hitting the green, riding around in golf carts, and watching her kids practice their putts. In one conversation with Bloomberg, Habba spoke very highly of the golf camps at Trump's clubs, sharing that's where she sends her children to learn.
Interestingly, though, golf is not the only thing that Habba enjoys about Trump-brand golf courses. The lawyer has also admitted that she enjoys rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous at these pricey venues. "You see the president regularly. There's only so many of us. I see Melania. I see Ivanka when she's there. It's typical. And it's a very small community," she revealed in the same interview.
According to former President Trump, Habba's talent for networking on the golf course was what led him to hire her in the first place. "I met her at the club," Trump revealed in the same Bloomberg piece. "Other people also know her at the club and they say she's an excellent attorney, which she is. I gave her a couple of cases to handle." For Habba, this was not only her big break — it was also the moment that would catapult her towards national fame.
Alina Habba flies on Donald Trump's private airplane
Alina Habba's proximity to Donald Trump didn't just land her a high-paying gig — it also granted her a number of exclusive privileges. One of the many perks of Habba's job has been the opportunity to fly with the former president on his private jet. Over the years, Habba has taken to Instagram to share many photos of herself posing in front of Trump's airplane. In most shots, Habba is featured standing outside the vessel with a line of smiling passengers. However, that doesn't mean that she never travels with Trump himself. In one picture, she grins in a gorgeous leather seat — with her employer standing in the background.
Habba's frequent trips on Trump's plane could be an indicator of her importance to the former president's campaign. This seems especially true, as the lawyer has previously been allowed to bring her family onboard. On one special occasion, Habba's son was invited to travel on Trump's private jet. Photos show the boy sitting in an enormous aisle seat beside the former president and even greeting the pilot in the cockpit.
These pictures seem to reveal the close-knit nature of Habba's relationship to the Trumps. The lawyer seems to think of them as family and has expressed as much in interviews. As Habba once told Newsweek, "I handle a half a dozen cases for the president and there is no one more in the president's corner outside of his family than I am."
The lawyer flaunts her designer purses
Alina Habba has previously stated that she went into law to be able to afford nice bags. So far, her plan appears to be working. Over the years, the Trump campaign lawyer has been spotted out with a number of luxury purses on her arm. From the Louis Vuitton clutch she took on a shooting trip to the Chanel bag she toted across New York City, it's clear that Habba selects her accessories in hopes of making a big impression.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba at Mar-a-Lago holding a $70,000 Hermès Croc Birkin bag pic.twitter.com/LIPGRYblAw
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 12, 2024
In March 2024, Habba caused a stir by showing off an outrageously expensive purse. The lawyer was photographed in front of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago club holding a red crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag. Although we cannot confirm the price of this particular accessory, Hermès Birkin bags can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Habba's particular model has been estimated to have cost approximately $70,000 — although exact numbers are difficult to pin down.
Regardless of the exact cost of Habba's bag, it left a bad taste in many voters' mouths. Some even viewed the bag as a symbol of the Trump empire's wealth — during a time when high interest rates and persistent inflation have prevented economic growth, no less. As reported by Newsweek, one person user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "1 and 1/2 of those bags would pay off my mortgage." Another claimed that the bag made the Trump campaign seem less "relatable."
Alina Habba might have had plastic surgery
After Donald Trump hired her, Alina Habba's look changed — and no, we're not only talking about her fashion choices or hairstyle. The lawyer is rumored to have undergone plastic surgery. According to Dr. Dan Yamini, Board Certified Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Medspa, Habba has likely undergone a number of procedures. In an exclusive conversation with The List, Yamini explained, "The sharp, defined, and irregular cartilages of the tip and middle of her nose would suggest that she has had a rhinoplasty."
The plastic surgeon went on to say that Habba had probably also made some major changes to her face. "One obvious factor is that she appears to fluctuate in weight and looks leaner and more chiseled in some pictures," Yamini said. "She may have had a buccal fat removal to create more hollowed cheeks and more defined cheekbones and jawline." In the surgeon's opinion, this would explain the difference between her appearance in current photos versus her LinkedIn profile picture. He also added that Habba "is also likely using facial fillers for her cheeks, chin, lips, laugh lines and marionette lines."
We may not know for certain everything she has or has not had done, but we do know that procedures like the ones listed above can add up fast. If someone wants to make changes to their face, that's their prerogative — but it won't necessarily be cheap.
Alina Habba enjoys yachting
Alina Habba is an avid outdoorswoman who enjoys shooting, golfing, and fishing. However, whereas most people fish from their local pier, Habba has been known to cast her line from aboard some pretty beautiful boats. On August 16, 2024, the lawyer shared a photo of herself and her fresh catch on Instagram. From the photo in question, it appeared that Habba was on board a large boat with a wide deck. The vessel seemed to be pretty luxurious with wooden flooring and shiny metallic rails. In the background, there stood a gloved man, who was potentially there to handle the fish.
This was not the first time that Habba had been photographed on board a large sea vessel. In 2022, the lawyer took to Instagram with a photo of herself embracing two of her children on board the second floor of a yacht. Per the image, the boat boasted a gorgeous sitting area, pristine furniture, and a large upper deck. In the caption, though, Habba didn't even acknowledge her luxurious surroundings, writing, "Best job in the world" — a reference to taking care of her children. It almost seemed that, for Habba, an afternoon on the ocean was nothing more significant than "just another day."
The attorney goes on Caribbean vacations
Alina Habba is known as something of a workaholic. However, it is said that when she travels, she likes to do something big. This was obvious on the high-profile lawyer's 40th birthday when she jetted off to St. Barths with a group of her closest friends in 2024. Holed up at the five-star Eden Rock resort, Habba and her companions enjoyed Caribbean views and plenty of good eats. Photos of the event even show the group lounging by an infinity pool and soaking up the sun on board a glamorous boat.
The most lavish part of this party, though, is the fact that Habba and her husband, Gregg Reuben, paid for the entire trip — for every single one of their guests. As former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Siggy Flicker wrote on Instagram, "Alina & Gregg — thank you from the bottom of all our hearts for taking all of us away for the greatest birthday celebration I have ever experienced!"
Alina Habba gave out Dior items as party favors
As if paying for her friends' trip to St. Barths weren't lavish enough, Alina Habba didn't stop there. While on the same vacation, the hostess to the mostess surprised her guests with party favors — and we don't mean your average balloons and confetti. Instead, Habba surprised her pals with custom white robes and wide-brimmed sun hats reading, "Habba nice day." To really make the gifts extravagant, though, the lawyer also gifted her companions goodies from Dior.
Although it's unclear what exactly Habba purchased from the renowned fashion house, we do know that the item was likely expensive. Dior silk scarves cost hundreds of dollars, and hats from the brand can cost even more. Luckily, though, Habba's friends seemed to appreciate the gift. Guest Siggy Flicker shared a photo of the goodies on Instagram, writing, "It's important to celebrate the good times, even when the world is upside-down ... Proud to celebrate our girl ALINA HABBA, who doesn't just talk the talk but actually walks the walk."
The lawyer attends glamorous galas
It's clear Alina Habba is no stranger to the world of upscale parties, fundraisers, and galas. In 2023, she attended a massive celebration that had been organized to commemorate Kimberly Guilfoyle's cover on Impact Wealth Magazine. At the party Habba was photographed rubbing shoulders with some of the most controversial figures of the political world. In one shot, which she later shared to Instagram, the lawyer posed with Guilfoyle and Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
On other occasions, Habba has been known to attend parties related to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Following the former president's victory in the 2024 New Hampshire primaries, Habba headed to The Granite State to enjoy a massive celebration. At the party, one of Trump's then-aides, Dylan Quattrucci, snapped a photo of Habba and shared it to X, formerly known as Twitter. According to HuffPost, Habba was given something of a celebrity treatment, with Quattucci writing, "Just arrived at President Trump's NH primary victory party and ran into the wonderful Alina Habba. Alina is President Trump's rockstar attorney & a huge inspiration of mine!"
Alina Habba collects Donald Trump memorabilia
Some people collect baseball cards or old cars, but Alina Habba collects something else entirely. As Donald Trump's lawyer, Habba has a close relationship to the former president. Because of this, she has dedicated herself to accumulating a number of Trump-themed collectors' items. In a conversation with Bloomberg, Habba admitted to having amassed several books about Trump's life in addition to two autographed hats reading "Make America Great Again."
Like many collectors who want to protect the quality of their items, Habba has chosen to store her collection in a special part of her house. Rather than wear her signed "MAGA" hats to the golf course, she has placed them in glass cases. She has also decided to display the hats alongside the books — and a photograph of Trump standing with her children. It is almost as if Habba has converted a part of her house into a miniature museum dedicated to the former president.
She might occasionally pay too much for jewelry
Alina Habba ostensibly earns enough money to pay for high-quality jewelry. She can also, apparently, spend a good chunk of change on low-quality jewelry. This was evident in November 2023 when Habba joined Donald Trump at a UFC match in New York City. Wearing a black dress and a clutch bedazzled with the acronym "MAGA," the lawyer seemed determined to make her attire political. As if there were any questions about her political leanings or how she feels about President Joe Biden, she also donned a necklace with an "FJB" charm.
As reported by the New York Post, Habba likely purchased the necklace for $100 on Etsy. Considering Habba's history of financial success, this may not seem like an expensive buy. However, the Post noted that Etsy describes the materials in the necklace as "cheap base metal." In other words, Habba potentially spent a whopping $100 on a necklace that was actually worth pennies.
In photos shared to Instagram, Habba seemed happy with her purchase. She smiled at the camera and even gestured towards the political messaging on her clothes. Did the necklace leave a green outline on Habba's collarbone? We may never know. Regardless, it seems that Habba is earning so much money that she wouldn't mind if a $100 purchase turned out to be iffy.