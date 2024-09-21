We Gave Trump's Sons Eyeliner Like JD Vance (Brace Yourself)
Donald Trump has had a lot to say about JD Vance's eyes, and since he seems to be similarly obsessed with his children's appearances, we couldn't help but wonder how it would look if we gave Trump's sons a little JD-esque makeover. Static Media's super talented photo editors were on hand to oblige and much like the time they gave Donald some of JD's liner, the results were pretty wild. On the off chance that you've been living under a rock, there's been a ton of chatter regarding whether or not the Ohio senator wears eyeliner. Some, like JD's wife Usha Vance, have maintained it's all natural.
However, photographer Zach D. Roberts zoomed in on the vice presidential hopeful's peepers and noted that despite initially believing JD's lids were liner-free, he couldn't deny spotting makeup after looking closer (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Eyeliner or not, according to The New York Times, Donald once described them as: "Those beautiful blue eyes." He's also made no secret of finding JD attractive in general. As Meridith McGraw's "Trump in Exile" revealed, he once told a pre-running mate JD, "You are one handsome son-of-a-b***h." Will the same hold true for the former president's sons?
Don Jr. doesn't look terrible with a little guyliner
Shockingly, a little liner on Donald Trump's eldest child doesn't look awful. It actually balances his features out pretty well. Donald Trump Jr. has a close friendship with JD Vance, so he might not mind looking like the aspiring VP. After all, Vance has been said to have borrowed a little from Don Jr. in the looks department in the past, so fair is fair. In fact, in one clip from "The Daily Show," host Jon Stewart poked fun at their similarities by quipping, "It's like for vice president, Donald selected the actor who would be hired to play Don Jr. in the Lifetime movie [...] It's like Don Jr. was the beta version that had to have some kinks worked out."
Well, maybe this is Don Jr.'s sign to take a leaf out of his friend's book and start lining those lids. Perhaps he could even borrow the same pencil! Then again, if certain reports are to be believed and Don Jr. is truly being sidelined from his father's presidential campaign as punishment for bringing Vance aboard, that might not be a smart move on this part. Even so, Donald's dedication to beauty is well-documented, so maybe a reminder of Vance's stunning eyes would serve as a starting point for reconciliation?
Eyeliner on Eric Trump is jarring, to say the least
Sadly, Eric Trump doesn't look quite as becoming with eyeliner. Not dark eyeliner, anyway. Maybe a lighter hue wouldn't stand out quite as much? Alternatively, an eyebrow tint might make things look less off-kilter. Eric has joked about feeling sidelined by his youngest half-sibling, Barron Trump, confessing that their dad has a tendency to poke fun at him losing his status as the controversial politician's tallest child. As he shared in an interview on "First Class Fatherhood," Eric is not exactly thrilled by the demotion. "My father calls me the short son now, and I'm 6'5, right, so I'm not exactly [...] a short guy," he joked.
For reference, while a doctor has told us that the odds of Barron growing even taller are slim, at just 18-years-old, his height was listed at a whopping 6-foot-7. Only time will tell whether or not the former first son will grow any bigger, but Eric certainly won't. With that in mind, a little guyliner could potentially give Donald's second son a much-needed boost — if not in height then at least in confidence. We stand by what we said, though: If Eric does take a shine to it, a lighter brown liner or darker brows are absolutely in order.
Dark eyeliner on Barron Trump is a sight to behold
Despite having similar coloring to his eldest half-sibling, eyeliner on Barron Trump just doesn't look right. Ironic, since his eyes were actually the most similar to JD Vance's once Static Media's photo editors did their thing. However, just like the time we gave Barron a face tattoo makeover, something about this simply doesn't fit his vibe. Of course, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of Barron doing some experimenting, at some point. After all, there have long been questions as to whether Donald Trump wears makeup, with many insiders claiming that he does.
That said, unlike his famous father, Barron is remarkably private, and something tells us he's not planning on taking on the kind of public persona that would require a little powder (or a lot of spray tan). There's also the fact that the former president has never hidden his admiration for his youngest child's looks. In June 2024, he gushed on the "Impaulsive" podcast that Barron is, "A good-looking guy." No need for any enhancements, then. But, much like Eric Trump, if Barron ever did try out this look, here's hoping that he'd opt for a lighter brown, blended out a little.