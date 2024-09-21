We Gave Trump's Sons Eyeliner Like JD Vance (Brace Yourself)

Donald Trump has had a lot to say about JD Vance's eyes, and since he seems to be similarly obsessed with his children's appearances, we couldn't help but wonder how it would look if we gave Trump's sons a little JD-esque makeover. Static Media's super talented photo editors were on hand to oblige and much like the time they gave Donald some of JD's liner, the results were pretty wild. On the off chance that you've been living under a rock, there's been a ton of chatter regarding whether or not the Ohio senator wears eyeliner. Some, like JD's wife Usha Vance, have maintained it's all natural.

However, photographer Zach D. Roberts zoomed in on the vice presidential hopeful's peepers and noted that despite initially believing JD's lids were liner-free, he couldn't deny spotting makeup after looking closer (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Eyeliner or not, according to The New York Times, Donald once described them as: "Those beautiful blue eyes." He's also made no secret of finding JD attractive in general. As Meridith McGraw's "Trump in Exile" revealed, he once told a pre-running mate JD, "You are one handsome son-of-a-b***h." Will the same hold true for the former president's sons?