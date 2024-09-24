When the Trumps aren't engaged in messy feuds, they're entangled in their arguably messier love lives. Over the years, there have been an awful lot of weddings, divorces, and prenups within the Trump dynasty. Family patriarch Donald Trump has been married three times. Donald and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, encapsulated the yuppie aesthetic of the '80s, all big hair and lavish living. However, their relationship also bore some glaring red flags. Donald cheated on Ivana with Marla Maples, who would go on to become his second wife.

But Donald and Maples' marriage was also a red flag-fest, with the mogul seemingly feeling rather disappointed when his second wife announced that she was pregnant with Tiffany Trump. Thereafter, he wed the much younger Melania Trump, a marriage that has proved far from a fairytale (even the typically stoic Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had her suspicions about Donald and Melania's marriage).

And Donald's children, it seems, have inherited this tendency toward messy relationships, experiencing breakups, makeups, and ugly divorces. In fact, even the most seemingly "normal" or the Trump kids haven't been immune from problematic relationships. The Trump family is no stranger to a troubled marriage or two (or three ... ). Let's take a deep dive into red flags in the Trump family relationships we can't ignore.

