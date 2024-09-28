The Tragic Story Of Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, has been at the center of multiple controversies, with some accusing him of not doing enough to protect his kids from the perils of celebrity. As the star of "Hannah Montana," Miley Cyrus experienced colossal fame at an incredibly young age. As tough as it was on Miley, this level of notoriety also affected her younger sister. "I had a hard time with people coming up to me and saying, 'Are you Miley Cyrus' little sister?' or 'Are you Hannah Montana's little sister?'" Noah told Rolling Stone. "I did not like that." As such, she would tell people that she wasn't related to Miley.

As Noah revealed to NPR, the public viewing her solely as Miley's little sibling effectively robbed her of an identity. Accordingly, this made her feel that nobody cared about her when she was a child. But Noah has made the stunning transformation from Miley Cyrus' sister to musician in her own right, with her flair for creativity playing a vital role in helping her cultivate her own unique identity.

These days, she's not so upset about having a superstar big sister. "Something that really hurt me as a child was that I was stripped of my identity," she told iNews in 2022. "I had no name, at all. But as I've grown as a musician, especially in the past three years, I would say that bothered me less and less."

