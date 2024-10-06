6 Red Flags In Cardi B And Offset's Marriage That Should Have Predicted Their Divorce

After years of being on and off, it seems Cardi B and Offset's relationship is officially over, and the rappers are divorcing. However, let's just say there were signs leading up to the split. From cheating accusations to songs hinting at their marriage woes and even previous divorce attempts, this union was a rollercoaster of note.

As fans of both Cardi and Offset will know, the couple first became an item in 2017. They were spotted at that year's Super Bowl, but it took several months before they confirmed their relationship — which wasn't the worst thing in the world since they were still figuring it all out at the time. However, by October 2017, it was clear they were together, and later reports showed Cardi B and Offset had a secret wedding the month prior. Cardi ended up sharing via X, formerly Twitter, that they had indeed become husband and wife but that they'd wanted that to be kept for themselves. It's an adorable sentiment, to be sure. However, the honeymoon period was short-lived.

The same month they confirmed their romance, Cardi claimed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was single. She cleared that up a day later on X, admitting that it had stemmed from a fight they'd had and it wasn't serious. Cardi followed up with a post declaring her love for Offset. By the end of the month, Offset proposed on stage at Powerhouse Philly — it still wasn't public knowledge that they were already married. Heartbreakingly, though, they still weren't able to have their happily ever after. That December, cheating rumors rocked the couple, and Offset was even accused of fathering a child outside of their relationship. That was proven to be false, but once again, that wasn't the end of the couple's woes.

