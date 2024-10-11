5 Makeup-Free Britney Spears Moments Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Britney Spears hasn't been making many public appearances since a judge ended her conservatorship in 2021, but fans can still glimpse the iconic pop star's beauty and fashion on her social media pages. While her dance videos have gotten mixed reactions, with even Nicki Minaj taking a moment to defend Spears' moves, they do show that the Louisiana-raised singer has been maintaining a slightly pared down version of the classic smokey eye she sported throughout much of her later career. Longtime fans know that this is just one classic Britney look, as Spears' beauty routine and style has definitely evolved over the years.

"I like to experiment with different things," she told Vogue in 2018. "I like to use mascara but for a show I'll darken it up. I think it's fun to use different pale shades and pinks in eyeshadows." It's true that she's dazzled in the now-revived Y2K frosted eyeshadow and rocked in various shades of nude lipsticks over the years, but Britney's makeup-free appearance also makes quite the statement. The singer has sported makeup more often than not, but fans continue to adore her more natural or barefaced looks.