5 Makeup-Free Britney Spears Moments Fans Can't Get Enough Of
Britney Spears hasn't been making many public appearances since a judge ended her conservatorship in 2021, but fans can still glimpse the iconic pop star's beauty and fashion on her social media pages. While her dance videos have gotten mixed reactions, with even Nicki Minaj taking a moment to defend Spears' moves, they do show that the Louisiana-raised singer has been maintaining a slightly pared down version of the classic smokey eye she sported throughout much of her later career. Longtime fans know that this is just one classic Britney look, as Spears' beauty routine and style has definitely evolved over the years.
"I like to experiment with different things," she told Vogue in 2018. "I like to use mascara but for a show I'll darken it up. I think it's fun to use different pale shades and pinks in eyeshadows." It's true that she's dazzled in the now-revived Y2K frosted eyeshadow and rocked in various shades of nude lipsticks over the years, but Britney's makeup-free appearance also makes quite the statement. The singer has sported makeup more often than not, but fans continue to adore her more natural or barefaced looks.
Britney kept her looks simple behind-the-scenes
Britney Spears has rocked some legendary makeup looks since the start of her career, but her makeup-free moments stretch just as far back. This behind-the-scenes snapshot of Spears and NSYNC at a rehearsal for the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards is an example of the pop star keeping it simple when it comes to makeup. The VMAs act saw Spears performing a version of "...Baby One More" that transitioned into NSYNC's "Tearin' Up My Heart," a combo that has remained iconic to many pop music fans. "Best Performance EVER!!!" one Facebook user said. "Miss those days!!"
In the rehearsal photo-op, Spears isn't glammed out in the shiny makeup and sparkly athleisure worn during her performance. Instead, the 17-year-old's hair is messily pulled back while her face appears to be completely makeup-free aside from a smidge of eye makeup. She wears a fitted red top, a blue vest, sneakers, and cargo-style pants as she sits next to the five boy band members. Looking at the timeline of Spears' complicated relationship with NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, it's possible that the two music icons were already secretly dating at this point. Either way, this remains a noteworthy picture among fans, with Spears' barefaced appearance definitely reminding us how young she was when she skyrocketed into fame.
Y2K fashion didn't always mean Y2K makeup
It seems like Britney Spears had a knack for going makeup-free for rehearsals throughout her early career, as another one of her natural looks comes from preparations for the 1999 Billboard Music Awards. The pop star performed a mash-up of "...Baby One More Time" and "(You Drive Me) Crazy" at the award show, wearing a black two-piece outfit with heavily fringed shorts. Spears won a total of four awards, including Female Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Before her big show, though, Spears went makeup-free in a pair of shiny Y2K pants and a layered sheer top.
While the outfit maintains some of Spears' pop singer finesse, the overall look definitely reveals a more pared down version of the superstar. If you're feeling envious of the young pop star's clear skin, you should know that she's briefly opened up about her struggles with teenage acne. "When I was younger I never really had an acne problem until I did my first movie," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I was so nervous to be on camera so I went to the dermatologist for stronger skincare products !!!" Spears added that the treatment worked well for her, but encouraged fans to use caution when it comes to prescription-strength products.
Fans love a young, barefaced Britney
The year 2001 saw another notable makeup-free look from Britney Spears, with the Mississippi native going all-natural while rehearsing for the American Music Awards. The night is probably most remembered for its fashion, as Spears and then-beau Justin Timberlake walked the red carpet in their iconic all-jean outfits, a fashion faux pas that has long been memorialized in Halloween costumes. Still, the singer gave a great performance of her song "Stronger," wearing a tattered and fringed top paired with distressed jeans featuring rhinestone detailing. On top of this, Britney also hosted the event with LL Cool J, so there are several makeup-free snapshots of the star preparing for the event.
The featured photo shows Spears in a yellow long-sleeved top and silver chain necklace, looking out towards an soon-to-be crowd as she stands with LL Cool J, though the rapper is largely out of frame. Her long blonde locks are parted down the middle, with the "Gimme More" artist sporting some feathered fringe that falls just past her jawline. Without foundation, you can even see some of her natural skin texture, a nice reminder that even the most beautiful celebrities are human. The snapshot, along with others from the night, have been largely appreciated by online fans. "[S]he's so pretty without make-up," a fan wrote on Instagram. "Too pretty," another user agreed, adding a heart-eyed emoji.
Britney talked about going makeup-free on Instagram
Britney Spears has also experimented with natural-appearing aesthetics in more recent years, with the "Toxic" singer taking to Instagram in 2020 to share her thoughts on barefaced looks. The now-deleted post featured selfies of Spears under a sunlit tree wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top with her hair pulled back. "Who would have thunk it ?!?!" she wrote. "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go" (per People).
The pop star admitted that she was still wearing mascara in the featured selfie, but went on to acknowledge the benefits of a more natural approach to makeup. "It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better," Spears added. Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to remark on the new look, with the reaction being overwhelmingly positive. "Queen @britneyspears without makeup/only mascara is a MOOD #flawless," one fan page captioned a repost of the selfies. Other fans chimed in on another post. "She looks so good," one wrote, adding heart eyes. "She's gorgeous and I love her," another added.
The pop star loves to dances with or without makeup
While Britney Spears acknowledged the pros of going makeup-free in 2020, the pop star has still stuck with her smokey eye look over the years. We don't blame her for knowing what she likes, but fans have continued to eat up her no-makeup moments, with a now-deleted dance video from March 2023 being a great example. Amidst drama surrounding Spears' relationship with Sam Aghasi, the pop princess shared a video of her dancing in a low-cut red dress and white boots. "We had to cancel dinner last night because of a storm," she captioned the post. "So I put my puss in BOOTS ON like Antonio Banderas suggested and listened to my favorite album when I was 13 ... JANET" (per E! News).
Britney sported a messy half-ponytail with just a smidge of makeup under her eyes, suggesting that she hadn't yet gotten glammed up for her would-be night out. Fans were quick to note the departure from her usual heavy eye makeup and took a moment to appreciate the more natural look. "Britney finally got rid of the smokey eyeshadow and she looks 10 years younger," a fan page wrote on X. Snapshots from the video were also shared on Reddit, with one user writing, "her face card never declines." While Britney has grown and changed over the years, her fans' love for her makeup-free moments is one thing that's stayed the same.