The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Revenge Bodies
If it's true that looking good is the best revenge, that may explain why so many people undergo a makeover following a failed relationship. Both celebrities and non-celebrities alike have been known to bounce back from a broken heart by flaunting what has collectively become known as the revenge body. Not familiar with the term? Urban Dictionary defines it as: "When you break up with someone, usually a cheating piece of sh*t who really wasn't worth your time and you work your a** off to look the best you can just to piss him/her off and make them regret their poor choices." Or, in the words of Demi Lovato in her hit "Sorry not Sorry," it's when you're "out here lookin' like revenge, feelin' like a ten."
It's only human nature to want to make yourself feel better post-breakup, and if you can make your ex eat his/her/their heart out, all the better. "In the same way that dressing up for that job interview or hot date can boost one's confidence and composure, going through a breakup makeover can also help a person feel more poised, self-assured, attractive, desirable, assertive and so forth," Dr. Jennifer Oeding, a licensed clinical psychologist based in West Hollywood, told E! News. While an external makeover is no substitute for working to heal internally, it can serve as a salve for a bruised ego or broken heart. And though they say revenge is a dish best served cold, these celebrities are dishing it up hot!
Khloé Kardashian
If anyone knows a thing or two about makeovers, it's the Kardashian crew. They have experienced some serious glow-ups over the years, with and without breakups. Khloé Kardashian famously got fit as her marriage to former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom began to hit the rocks. As a way to deal with the chaos going on in her relationship, the youngest Kardashian sister began hitting the gym, with great results. "I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama," she once told Women's Health magazine. "I needed a release." She added that her new toned physique was also a clapback against those who had constantly criticized her weight. "It's just as much for all my critics who called me 'the fat one' for my entire existence," she said.
Kardashian used what she referred to in the interview as her "revenge body," to turn her trials into triumph by starting a reality show on E! with the same name. "Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian" took people who were going through their own hard times and heartaches and gave them a total makeover. Each one worked with the star and a dream team of trainers, stylists, and others who helped them transform from the inside out. In a statement released by E! (via People), Kardashian expressed her excitement about the project. "Looking great is always the best revenge," she said.
Adele
Adele caused quite the stir when she burst onto the scene with her big singing voice. But as the multiple Grammy winner's professional life soared, her personal life took a nosedive as her marriage to Simon Konecki, founder of the Drop4Drop charity, ended after just three short years. The end was more of a whisper than a scream, according to the singer. "I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first," she told British Vogue in an interview. "But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that." Putting herself first apparently included dropping a new album, "30," along with quietly dropping 100 pounds over a two-year period. "People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey,'" she told the magazine, adding that she eschewed the term "revenge body." "I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it?"
While she may not have shared it, the "Rumor Has It" singer did work hard for it. Adele claimed that she did not follow a diet, and instead credited multiple daily cardio and strength workouts with trainers for her transformation. The single mom said she did it for her mental health even more than for her physical appearance. "It was because of my anxiety," she explained. "Working out, I would just feel better." She acknowledged that the regimen might have been extreme, and said, "But I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right."
Sam Smith
Crooner Sam Smith has made a name for themself as a singer of soulful songs such as the gun-wrenching "Stay With Me." Their voice is instantly recognizable, but their image? Well, that's another story. Smith has undergone quite a physical transformation since his early days, famously dropping more than 50 pounds. With that transformation came the confidence to come out as non-binary and live their most authentic life. Along the way, they have had their ups and downs relationship-wise, but Smith was most famously linked to the actor Brandon Flynn from the popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." The two were an item for less than a year, but Smith had nothing but nice things to say about their ex in an interview with The Times. "Brandon was wonderful," they said and added that all of their relationships have ended amicably.
So if Smith's revenge body wasn't fueled by a breakup, what drove the dramatic loss in weight and gain in confidence? The singer has spoken openly about being teased throughout their early years for being gay and overweight so one wonders if it's a clap back at the haters. Whatever the reason, they now look like they sound, which is fabulous. "I can tuck my shirts in now, so I enjoy getting dressed," they told The Times. But the bigger reason goes beyond fashion. "I want to be healthy," they told Billboard. "And I want to live as long as possible."
Hilary Duff
Former "Lizzie McGuire" star Hilary Duff has essentially grown up in the spotlight, and the glare can sometimes be harsh. The child star turned successful adult actor has been open about her struggles with body image, and how she developed an eating disorder when she was just a teen. In a now out-of-print issue of Health, the actor admitted that "When I was 17, I weighed, like, 98 pounds" (per Daily Mail). "I was totally obsessed with everything I put in my mouth. I was way too skinny. Not cute." Part of that obsession was fueled by the fact that she was an up-and-coming star in a world where physical appearance is prioritized and scrutinized. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, 'I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" Duff told Women's Health Australia.
Duff was previously married to Mike Comrie, a former pro hockey player, with whom she shares a son. The couple called it quits after five years, and it wasn't too long after that the "Younger" star posted this photo to Instagram of herself looking fit and fabulous in a skimpy black bikini. Duff went on to marry Matthew Koma, and together they welcomed three more children. But even after having four babies, Duff has maintained her commitment to staying healthy both inside and out. As she told Women's Health Australia,"[I'm] appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body."
Miranda Lambert
Country music superstar Miranda Lambert knows a thing or two about heartbreak and revenge, as is evidenced in much of her songwriting. As one-half of one of the genre's most powerful couples, Lambert was famously married to fellow singer/songwriter Blake Shelton for four years before they called it quits. The very public split took a toll on the singer, who opened up about it in a now out-of-print issue of Health. "When everyone's worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, 'Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great!' But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business," she said (via ABC News). "I'm never gonna get used to the public eye in that way."
But it wasn't just her love life that the public eye was watching. Her weight, specifically its ups and downs, was also a topic of conversation with some speculating that perhaps the singer had turned to surgical procedures to transform into a more streamlined, yet still curvy, version of herself. She credits good old-fashioned diet and exercise for keeping her 5-foot-4-inch frame looking fit. "I've hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size," she told Health (via Country Living). She also credits her current husband, security officer Brendan McLoughlin, who has his own fitness routine. "I'm definitely celebrating joy a lot more than I have before," she added. "I've had a pretty amazing journey."
Jennie Garth
Most famously known for her role as rich girl Kelly Taylor on "Beverly Hills 90210" Jennie Garth shot to fame when she wasn't much older than the character she played. Although the beautiful blonde has always been a head-turner, the mom of three showed off a svelter figure following her divorce from fellow actor Peter Facinelli of the "Twilight" series. Following their split, the actress told ET Canada (via Us Weekly) that the breakup was largely responsible for the transformation. "I've been certainly going through a transitional time in my life and I think anybody who has been through something like what I'm going through, and have been going through for the past couple years, can definitely relate that your body changes with your emotional state of mind sometimes," she said.
Garth, who has had two hip replacements, often shares her workouts on her Instagram feed, and her youthful body speaks for itself. She hits the gym for full-body strength workouts with trainer Jason Cohen three times a week to keep her healthy, strong, and aging well. "Listen to and respect your body, because this is the body we came into the world with and it's the body we're going to grow old with—and we have to take care of it," she said in an interview with Self. With a husband, actor Dave Abrams, who is nine years her junior, and three daughters looking up to her, Garth has a lot to keep her motivated.
Blake Shelton
Miranda Lambert isn't the only one looking better after her split from Blake Shelton. He ended up with a nice revenge body of his own following the break-up and his subsequent marriage to pop superstar Gwen Stefani. Like his famous ex, Shelton has dealt with the scale going up and down over the years, but immediately following their divorce, the country crooner, once named People's "Sexiest Man Alive," was looking hotter than ever. In an interview on the former radio show "America's Morning Show" (via E! News), the host of "The Voice" jokingly revealed that he was on a "divorce diet." "The whole stress of getting through all of that is just...It was just weird. I'm not eating as many fried pickles and stuff," he said.
Although his weight has continued to fluctuate over the years, Shelton's secret to staying fit and trim once and for all is thanks to some nudging from Stefani who, insiders told Life & Style, banned him from the bedroom until he changed his junk food-loving ways. "He's tried to lose weight before with little to no success. But Gwen put her foot down. She wants him to stick around, and his unhealthy habits were grating on her nerves," said the source. The famous couple, who enjoy playing tennis and hitting the gym together, seem to be good for each other's hearts in more ways than one. As he confessed in an interview with Billboard, "Gwen saved my life."
Blac Chyna
When it comes to a revenge body, sometimes less is more. That was the case for the ex-fiance of Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, who underwent a stunning transformation after their break up by reversing her plastic surgery and dissolving her fillers to reveal her natural body and face, a decision that took the former stripper from trashy to classy. As her natural beauty emerged, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, became truly stunning. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos like this one of Chyna hitting it hard at the gym, and showing off her ripped physique, much to the delight of her viewers.
But this makeover was more than skin-deep. Chyna made the choice to deactivate her OnlyFans page, a platform that earned her hundreds of millions of dollars; got sober; and got baptized. In fact, her Instagram profile states, "Fitness, Bible & Sobriety!" So why the dramatic overhaul? The former star of "Rob & Chyna" said her two children, one from Kardashian and another from rapper Tyga, were a big reason for her return to her roots and a more family-friendly way of life. "At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything," the performer explained on the "Jason Lee Show." "I feel like I have other things — bigger fish to fry." She added, "Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna, you know what I mean? I feel like I've outgrown that, and it's just time for a change. And I just want to be good."
Kate Gosselin
Reality television star Kate Gosselin made a name for herself with her former husband Jon and their eight children on the hit show "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The show didn't leave out or spare any details, including the arguments, as the couple faced the challenges of raising a set of twins and sextuplets. Finally, it became too much and, amid rumors of her husband's alleged infidelity, Gosselin called it quits. For the busy mom, that was the beginning of a new career path and a new look. Gone was the tired-looking mom with the short, spiky hair, and in her place was a trimmer, leaner, Gosselin with long, luscious locks, and a much younger looking face. She was showing up in places like "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Apprentice," showing off her new look and her new lease on life.
As obviously different as she appeared, however, Gosselin continually denied any plastic surgery rumors other than a tummy tuck she received while on "Jon & Kate Plus 8." On the red carpet for the "Celebrity Apprentice" finale, she told E! News that she looked so different because she had just given birth when she burst onto the scene. "I think when the world met me I was three days post having sextuplets, so the only place you can get from that point is younger," she said. "You guys saw me at my worst first, and then I just kind of reversed in front of your eyes." Whether she did or didn't, this mom of eight looks great!
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne and model fiance Luke Worrall seemed like a match made in heaven until it all went to hell. Amid rumors of Worrall's infidelity, a broken-hearted Osbourne called off the engagement, leaving fans shocked. Worrall had been a regular fixture in the audience, cheering Osbourne on as she competed on "Dancing with the Stars," and he was by her side when she checked into rehab for a painkiller addiction. To many, it seemed as though Worrall was already part of the family and it took Osbourne a long time to get over the hurt. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres (via Glamour UK), she confessed, "It's been the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with in a long time, and I'm not over it. And for a while I thought ... a small part of me wanted to still be with him, but it's not right. The best your relationship is ever going to be is how it is when you're dating. We weren't happy anymore. I had to go to the next step in my life, and so did he, unfortunately."
Her next step included one heck of a makeover. She slimmed down and started dressing to show off her shape. She rocked her usual trademark fun hairstyles and colors and went on to date a string of models and musicians. Today she is in a relationship with Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot, with whom she shares a son, Sidney.