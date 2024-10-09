The Most Unforgettable Celebrity Revenge Bodies

If it's true that looking good is the best revenge, that may explain why so many people undergo a makeover following a failed relationship. Both celebrities and non-celebrities alike have been known to bounce back from a broken heart by flaunting what has collectively become known as the revenge body. Not familiar with the term? Urban Dictionary defines it as: "When you break up with someone, usually a cheating piece of sh*t who really wasn't worth your time and you work your a** off to look the best you can just to piss him/her off and make them regret their poor choices." Or, in the words of Demi Lovato in her hit "Sorry not Sorry," it's when you're "out here lookin' like revenge, feelin' like a ten."

It's only human nature to want to make yourself feel better post-breakup, and if you can make your ex eat his/her/their heart out, all the better. "In the same way that dressing up for that job interview or hot date can boost one's confidence and composure, going through a breakup makeover can also help a person feel more poised, self-assured, attractive, desirable, assertive and so forth," Dr. Jennifer Oeding, a licensed clinical psychologist based in West Hollywood, told E! News. While an external makeover is no substitute for working to heal internally, it can serve as a salve for a bruised ego or broken heart. And though they say revenge is a dish best served cold, these celebrities are dishing it up hot!

