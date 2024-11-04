Signs Jayson & Lauren Boebert's Marriage Was Never Going To Last

The following article mentions allegations of domestic abuse.



When Lauren Boebert met her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, in 2003, their encounter sounded a bit like a fairytale romance. "I fell in love with Jayson immediately," Lauren explained in her memoir "My American Life." "I knew, without doubt, that he was the man I was meant to be with — for better or for worse — forever." This belief was tested early in their relationship. In January 2004, Jayson was charged with indecent exposure. According to Lauren, Jayson was with her stepfather at the time and she asserted her future husband's innocence. Written testimony from witnesses alleged that Jayson exposed himself to two women, while Jayson claimed he only showed his thumb.

Lauren and Jayson also faced obstacles to even get married. Lauren was ready to marry Jayson when she was 16 — too young, according to Nevada law. Even if she had been 17, she would have needed permission from her parents and the courts. As an alternative, the couple considered themselves common-law spouses for a time. "But since a common-law marriage isn't sufficient for some insurance purposes, we got officially married in 2007," Boebert explained in her book.

However, after becoming parents to four children, Lauren and Jayson began divorce proceedings in April 2023. Difficulties involving claims of violence, balancing working and parenting, as well as allegations of infidelity were some of the indications that their marriage wasn't going to stand the test of time.

