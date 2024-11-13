All The Drama Between Bunnie Xo And Her Makeup Artist Explained
While Bunnie Xo often shares her stunning transformation as well as uplifting, positive posts, her journey hasn't been completely drama-free. In 2023, her makeup artist Hailee Clark sparked buzz with a now-deleted TikTok video. Clark shared, "I've been getting a lot of DMs, so I figured I'd just make one video. It's still hard to talk about, and it sucks because I consider these people like family, but I am no longer Bunnie's makeup artist. I think details are unnecessary, but it's still tough to talk about" (via YouTube).
The video was taken down within an hour, but fans who follow Bunnie Xo, the wife of rapper Jelly Roll and whose real name is Alisa DeFord, on social media and Patreon noticed Clark's absence in several of Bunnie's posts around that time. It's worth noting that Bunnie also worked with Meme Shahan, who has been Hailee's best friend for years. It must have been awkward to have a fallout that most likely put Shahan in between. This begs the question: What exactly happened between Bunnie Xo and her makeup artist Hailee Clark?
Bunnie and Hailee became a team in 2019
The exact details of when Bunnie Xo and Hailee Clark first met aren't clear, but one of their earliest posts together dates back to Halloween 2019. From then on, the two seemed to hit it off, and Bunnie became a regular feature on Clark's Instagram. Fans loved seeing their glam looks come to life just as much as they enjoyed Bunnie sharing the occasional glimpse of what she looked like without makeup.
By early 2023, as the "Dumb Blonde" brand was reaching new heights, Bunnie needed an on-call makeup artist. She and Hailee came to an agreement that, like any contract, included designated off days. However, things took a turn when Meme Shahan, Bunnie's hairstylist and assistant, messaged Hailee to confirm which days she'd be taking off. Bunnie saw the message without full context and misunderstood, thinking Clark planned to take more days off than agreed.
Hailee went public with their drama first
A few days after their spat, while Hailee Clark still believed the situation would blow over, she discovered Bunnie Xo had unfollowed her on TikTok and Facebook — and even blocked her on Patreon. The suddenness of it had her shocked. "I didn't unfollow anyone. I was confused," Clark shared. "I thought it was just, you know, a sister fight, and it was going to blow over."
Unfortunately, it was only going to get worse. A friend of the new makeup artist contacted Clark, informing her that she had been fired and wouldn't be joining Bunnie on tour. This news led Hailee to post her now-deleted TikTok video. She also confided in a few friends, who, in turn, relayed the information back to Bunnie.
Understandably, Bunnie got upset. "I got a few text messages," she explained. "People were like, 'I'm so sorry to hear about you and Hailee,' and I was like, 'What do you mean?' Then they told me, 'She just posted on TikTok,' and I was like, 'What?'"
Bunnie called Hailee's absence a breath of fresh air
Following the TikTok video, Bunnie Xo confronted Hailee Clark. "I was like, 'Bro, don't ever go to social media without talking to me first,'" Bunnie said. She also left multiple comments on the video, accusing her makeup artist of posting it for attention rather than simply calling her.
Reflecting on the incident on the "Meet the DeFords" vlog, Clark shared the one comment that really wounded her: "The only thing that hurt was when she said that me being gone was a 'breath of fresh air.' That one stung a little. I still have some messages from Bunnie that I haven't responded to."
After Clark deleted the video, the two finally had a phone call to clear things up. Within minutes, they realized it had all been a big miscommunication. She even stopped by Bunnie's house later that day, and they hugged it out. A few months later, Bunnie surprised Hailee with a brand-new car, which she gushed about on TikTok. It's safe to say that the drama is certainly water under the bridge. And to be fair, this is certainly tame compared to the controversies that involve Jelly Roll.