All The Drama Between Bunnie Xo And Her Makeup Artist Explained

While Bunnie Xo often shares her stunning transformation as well as uplifting, positive posts, her journey hasn't been completely drama-free. In 2023, her makeup artist Hailee Clark sparked buzz with a now-deleted TikTok video. Clark shared, "I've been getting a lot of DMs, so I figured I'd just make one video. It's still hard to talk about, and it sucks because I consider these people like family, but I am no longer Bunnie's makeup artist. I think details are unnecessary, but it's still tough to talk about" (via YouTube).

The video was taken down within an hour, but fans who follow Bunnie Xo, the wife of rapper Jelly Roll and whose real name is Alisa DeFord, on social media and Patreon noticed Clark's absence in several of Bunnie's posts around that time. It's worth noting that Bunnie also worked with Meme Shahan, who has been Hailee's best friend for years. It must have been awkward to have a fallout that most likely put Shahan in between. This begs the question: What exactly happened between Bunnie Xo and her makeup artist Hailee Clark?