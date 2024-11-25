Tragic Details About Diddy's Three Daughters
This article references allegations of human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.
When thinking of Sean "Diddy" Combs, "family man" may not be the first phrase to come to mind. Even back in the early 2000s, the now-controversial rapper leaned into his party animal reputation. At the time, hosting social events with lots of booze and dancing was seen as a major flex in the music world. As the artist's former publicist, Rob Shuter, told the BBC in October 2024, Diddy "was just figuring out that how he could get the most attention was to become the party king of New York." He organized events teeming with famous guests, like Khloé Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, and Nick Cannon. He offered exclusive VIP rooms. He was seen as one of the coolest kids on the block.
Eventually, though, Diddy's house of cards came crashing down. Starting in 2023, dozens of individuals filed lawsuits against the rapper, accusing him of committing sexual assault at his parties. Several alleged that Diddy had spiked their drinks before preying on them. In September 2024, things grew even more intense when Diddy was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was repeatedly denied bail.
But, Diddy is not the only person who has been affected by these legal troubles. His three eldest daughters — Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs — have watched their father's fall from grace. Although Diddy's kids have been raised in luxury, their lives have included a series of tragedies that have made their family life incredibly challenging.
Diddy's daughters were born into a scandalous situation
Family life has never been simple for Sean "Diddy" Combs' three daughters. Even from the time that they were little, Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs were wrapped up in their father's complicated personal life. In 2007, Diddy's then-partner, Kim Porter, opened up about the rapper's infidelity in an interview with Essence (via People). Speaking to the outlet, Porter revealed that Diddy had engaged in an affair with a woman called Sarah Chapman while they were still together. The secret romance resulted in a pregnancy. On July 20, 2006, Chapman gave birth to Diddy's eldest daughter, Chance.
That same year, Porter fell pregnant with twins. Halfway through her own pregnancy, however, Porter discovered that Diddy recently welcomed a daughter with another woman. This revelation helped her realize that she needed to separate from Diddy. "At this point in my life -– I have girls now –- it's a different program," she later told Essence. D'Lila and Jessie arrived on December 21, 2006.
Unfortunately, a drama cloud loomed over the births of his three daughters. In addition to the infidelity issue, Diddy required a DNA test to prove he was Chance's father before he took any legal responsibility. "At first, I wasn't sure if this was my child," he told the New York Daily News in 2007. "Now that it has become clear she is, I will take care of her for the rest of her life."
D'Lila and Jessie Combs lost their mom at a young age
Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, suffered a tremendous tragedy at a young age. In November 2018, their mother, Kim Porter, died of pneumonia. At the time, D'Lila and Jessie were weeks away from celebrating their 12th birthday. The sudden death of their mother was devastating. In a press release published by the BBC, Porter's family remembered her as a strong role model for her two girls. "Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace," read the statement. Porter was also survived by sons Quincy Brown and Christian Combs.
After Porter's death, Diddy tried to protect their kids from the initial reports about their family's loss. "I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news," Diddy told Essence. "There was screaming and crying when I heard the news, of course, but I had to ask myself, What would Kim do? ... I could hear her saying, 'Make sure you take care of my babies.'"
It's evident that Porter's daughters continue to carry her in their hearts. In 2023, the twins posted a Mother's Day message to Porter on their shared Instagram account. "We love you so much and you are always missed. We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for," they wrote (via People).
The girls learned their father was accused of assaulting his former partner
As the daughters of a music mogul, Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs have spent their entire lives in and around the spotlight. However, the attention on their family took a serious turn when their father Sean "Diddy" Combs, was accused of sexual assault and battery. In November 2023, Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, sued him based on accusations of rape and physical assault. They settled out of court and did not reveal the terms.
In May 2024, CNN released a 2016 surveillance video that captured Diddy physically attacking Ventura at a hotel. Diddy did not deny the allegations related to the surveillance video. In a now-deleted video statement that was originally shared on his Instagram, the rapper said, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day" (via CNN).
After the video surfaced, Misa Hylton, who shares son Justin Combs with Diddy, took to Instagram to show Cassie her support. She also acknowledged all of Diddy's children. "These young people were raised by women that want the best for them," she wrote (via CNN). "Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them."
More sexual assault allegations against their father came to light
Cassie Ventura is not the only person who has accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexual assault. In the weeks following the filing of Ventura's lawsuit, two more women filed similar complaints against Diddy in New York's Supreme Court. In one suit, a former music video model named Joi Dickerson-Neal said that she was sexually assaulted by Diddy in 1991. According to her complaint, the rapper filmed the attack before proceeding to show the resulting video to his friends. In a subsequent suit, a woman called Liza Gardner accused Diddy of raping her in 1990. She would have been 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
At the time these lawsuits were filed, Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs were all teenagers — just slightly older than Gardner was at the time she was allegedly assaulted. Although Diddy has denied these claims, dozens of people have since come forward to corroborate elements of these women's stories. There have also been a number of disturbing allegations pertaining to the infamous parties hosted by Diddy.
It's been said that the allegations against Diddy and his ongoing legal battle have taken a toll on his kids. "It's heartbreaking to see the children in the state they're in," an unnamed source told People in September 2024. "This is their father. But to them, he's not Diddy — he's Dad. He has always been a loving, devoted father."
Chance Combs graduated high school without her dad
In May 2024, just weeks after CNN released the surveillance video of Diddy attacking Cassie Ventura, Chance Combs graduated from Los Angeles' Sierra Canyon School. Perhaps not surprisingly, her father did not go to the ceremony. According to TMZ, Diddy wasn't legally prevented from going to the graduation, but he ultimately decided to stay in Miami. Although Diddy did not publicly address why he was absent from this event, it is believed that his legal issues played a big part. For one thing, Diddy's presence at Chance's graduation would have undoubtedly turned an event that's supposed to be about students' achievements into a messy media circus. What's more, given the nature of the allegations, some teachers, students, and parents might've taken issue with his attendance.
While Chance's father opted to steer clear of the graduation, her mother, Sarah Chapman, was there for the occasion. Additional family members, including some of Diddy's other children, were also said to have attended the event. While it might've not been the graduation she once envisioned, Chance did have a lot of support on her big day.
Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie Combs' father was arrested in 2024
On September 16, 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York City. Per the indictment, prosecutors have accused Diddy of sexually abusing and trafficking people in order to "fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" (via CNN). A source told People at the time that Diddy's children were "in a state of crisis and shock."
A month later, D'Lila and Jessie Combs accompanied their father to a court hearing in Manhattan. During the legal proceedings, the girls listened as charges were brought against their father. They also heard prosecutor Emily Johnson remind Diddy that more charges could be brought forward in the coming months since the investigation is ongoing, as reported by the New York Post.
Despite the alarming nature of the charges brought against the rapper, his daughters seem to be supportive. It has been reported that his friends and family waved at him from the courtroom gallery as a sign of their dedication. And in October 2024, Quincy Brown — Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie's older brother — shared a joint statement on behalf of his siblings on Instagram in defense of their dad. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family," the statement read. "WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
Diddy's daughters watched people heckle their grandmother
Janice Combs has continued to stand by her son's side. In October 2024, just a few weeks after Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested, Janice told Local 10 News (via TMZ) that she believes the allegations against her son do not hold water. "To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words," she said.
A few days after she gave this interview, Janice supported Diddy at his initial Manhattan court hearing. As she walked up to the courthouse, some of the people standing outside of the building shouted at her. As reported by the Daily Mail, one man even yelled, "Janice, your son is a predator. Your son is a predator, and he deserves to be locked up." As previously noted, her granddaughters, twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, were also there that day. While we cannot speak with certainty, we're inclined to assume that it was not easy for the girls to see their grandmother be heckled as they made their way to watch their dad begin a life-altering trial process.
The twins seem to be spending a lot of time with Janice in the wake of their dad's arrest. Before the first court hearing, they also went with their grandmother to visit Diddy in jail.
Chance Combs' first year of college can't be easy
Chance Combs revealed on Instagram in December 2023 that she had been accepted to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. It was no secret that she was excited. As she wrote in a Story (via People), "Dreams do come true!!"
In the fall of 2024, Chance started her first semester as a freshman at NYU. Around that same time, her family's world was turned upside-down when her dad, Sean "Diddy" Combs, was arrested. While many children of celebrities try to blend in and have a "normal" college experience, it is hard to imagine that she's had an easy time flying under the radar during her first year at the prestigious institution. On top of everything else, Diddy's trials are expected to be held just blocks from where Chance goes to class.
It should be noted that Chance is not the only NYU student who has a parent in the middle of a high-profile legal battle. Barron Trump, who is a part of Chance's graduating class, is no stranger to having all eyes on his family. Barron's father, Donald Trump, was convicted of falsifying business records by a Manhattan court in May 2024. That same year, he won the presidential election.
D'Lila and Jessie Combs went to homecoming without their parents' support
D'Lila and Jessie Combs' father's legal issues loomed large in October 2024 when the twins headed to their high school's homecoming dance. Their dad had been arrested only the month prior, so he was not able to be present for this special milestone. According to TMZ, Diddy also missed out on the twins' junior prom, which took place in May 2024.
As previously noted, the twins' mother, Kim Porter, died when they were 11 years old. Sadly, the girls have not been able to share a lot of big life moments, such as high school dances, with their mom.
Although it must have been hard for D'Lila and Jessie to head to homecoming without their parents, both girls made the best of a challenging situation. As shown on their shared Instagram, the twins wore matching orange dresses, which they paired with strappy gold heels. They also posed for several pre-event photos with their dates. According to Page Six, D'Lila and Jessie's brothers, Justin and Christian Combs, were also there to provide some familial support.
The twins were upset by 'horrific conspiracy theories' about their mom
Following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest, a man by the name of Chris Todd published what he claimed to be Kim Porter's unreleased memoir on Amazon's online store. The 60-page manuscript, which Todd titled "Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side," was released on Amazon in September 2024. The book contains allegations about Diddy physically assaulting Porter and graphic descriptions of sexual content. Diddy's attorney told People that the supposed memoir is totally fabricated and "a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."
Porter's children have also denied that their mother ever wrote a memoir. D'Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, Christian Combs, and Quincy Brown released a joint statement on Instagram to address Todd's claims about a supposed manuscript. "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was," they wrote. "Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories." Diddy and Porter's children also made the point that they have suffered enough in the aftermath of their mom's death. "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world," they stated. Todd's alleged memoir has only re-opened Porter's kids' past wounds. The memoir was pulled from Amazon in October 2024.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, or is dealing with domestic abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
- Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.