Tragic Details About Diddy's Three Daughters

This article references allegations of human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

When thinking of Sean "Diddy" Combs, "family man" may not be the first phrase to come to mind. Even back in the early 2000s, the now-controversial rapper leaned into his party animal reputation. At the time, hosting social events with lots of booze and dancing was seen as a major flex in the music world. As the artist's former publicist, Rob Shuter, told the BBC in October 2024, Diddy "was just figuring out that how he could get the most attention was to become the party king of New York." He organized events teeming with famous guests, like Khloé Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, and Nick Cannon. He offered exclusive VIP rooms. He was seen as one of the coolest kids on the block.

Eventually, though, Diddy's house of cards came crashing down. Starting in 2023, dozens of individuals filed lawsuits against the rapper, accusing him of committing sexual assault at his parties. Several alleged that Diddy had spiked their drinks before preying on them. In September 2024, things grew even more intense when Diddy was arrested in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was repeatedly denied bail.

But, Diddy is not the only person who has been affected by these legal troubles. His three eldest daughters — Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, and Jessie Combs — have watched their father's fall from grace. Although Diddy's kids have been raised in luxury, their lives have included a series of tragedies that have made their family life incredibly challenging.

