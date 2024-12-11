Prince William May Be In For An Awkward Christmas Dinner Thanks To A Special Guest

Even royal members have to deal with uncomfortable situations and dysfunctional family drama during the holidays, and that includes William, Prince of Wales. Besides feuding with his younger brother, Prince Harry, the future king is also rumored to have beef with his stepbrother, Tom Parker Bowles, aka Queen Camilla's son. Tensions could rise this holiday because Tom may be joining the royal family's Christmas party — a first for him, despite his mother marrying King Charles III in 2005 and having a highly-publicized affair years before that.

"I keep getting asked what royal Christmases are like, but I've not actually been to one," Tom told Saga in November 2024. "I've talked to my mother about it and, from what I gather, it's fairly traditional: a decent-sized Norfolk turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pud." Tom said he usually spends Christmas with his ex-wife and their children, but this year is going to be different. While he hasn't officially declared he'll be stopping by the annual shindig, it's a strong possibility. So, Prince William better get his game face on if that happens. One way they could break the tension is by continuing the weird royal family holiday tradition of giving each other goofy gag gifts.

