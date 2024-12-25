The Duggar Family's Tragic Story Explained

After the Duggar family had ascended to reality TV royalty status, deeply troubling reports about Josh Duggar, the oldest of the 19 children, surfaced. InTouch Weekly reported that when Josh was younger, he sexually abused his siblings. According to a source, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were made aware of the abuse and then contacted local police. "I saw and read the report and it clearly stated that Jim Bob brought his son Josh into the Arkansas State Police and spoke to a state trooper about Josh's involvement in alleged inappropriate touching with a minor," the source said.

In the wake of the story, multiple family members released statements, including Jim Bob and Michelle, Josh, and Josh's wife, Anna Duggar. None of the statements directly addressed what Josh had done, but they all indicated that he had made a severe error when he was a teenager, and all statements claimed that Josh had atoned for his wrongdoing. Some of Josh's sisters were among the victims, and in the wake of the information becoming public, they spoke out. In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) said, "I see it as a re-victimization that's 1,000 times worse — because this is something that was already dealt with. We've already forgiven Josh. We've already moved on," as reported by CBS News. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) added that she didn't consider her brother a pedophile or a molester, saying, "I can say this because I was one of the victims."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.