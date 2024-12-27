The Worst Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions Of 2024

"Oh boy, my dress is broken." These were Emma Stone's first words when she accepted her Best Actress Oscar for "Poor Things." The zipper that held her Louis Vuitton peplum gown together from the back had come apart — something she apparently only realized while making her way up the stairs to the stage. Overcome with emotion at having won the top honor, Stone announced the malfunction to the world as soon as she made the discovery. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she quipped, citing Ryan Gosling's electric rendition of the "Barbie" number from that evening, which she enthusiastically participated in from the audience.

A quick alteration had her dress looking back to normal before long. "They sewed me back in," she told the press at the event, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. "Right when I came back[stage], they sewed me back in, which was wonderful." She also confirmed that she wasn't joking about when the malfunction occurred. "I genuinely do think I busted it during, 'I'm Just Ken.' I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind. And I was right there, and I just was going for it, and, you know, things happen," she said.

While Stone maneuvered the hardly scandalous goof-up with her trademark quick wit, it didn't stop fans from dragging Louis Vuitton for the gown's supposedly flimsy quality on social media. The zipper blunder did little to elevate the appeal of the jacquard silk dress, which anyway received a lukewarm response from many fashion commentators. However, the dramatic silhouette of the gown was on-theme with the late 19th century blueprint in "Poor Things." Costume designer Holly Waddington told Harper's Bazaar, "It's this discordance, but it's playful" — but unfortunately, it came away as one of the worst celebrity looks from 2024.

