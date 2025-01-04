Idina Menzel And Taye Diggs' Son Is Growing Up Fast

While Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs are no longer married, they are forever bonded by their son. In 2020, Menzel emphasized how son Walker is the former couple's primary focus. "Your child comes first, that's all. It's all about that," she told People. "He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other." Diggs expressed a similar sentiment, telling People, "He's our main objective. He's what's most important for us, so we're still there as a family." Diggs said of his relationship with Menzel, "We were friends to start out with, but especially when you have a kid in the mix, there's no time for any negativity."

Advertisement

After the couple divorced, Diggs told Entertainment Tonight that he and Menzel had established a good groove when it came to co-parenting their son. "As people can imagine, it gets rough at times just because we're not in the same city, but we still love each other and what's most important is we love our son," he said. "That stabilizes us. I'm thankful for him."

Diggs shared that while co-parenting can be a challenge, the best thing to do is to make the child the top priority and then the rest will fall into place. "A lot of times when couples split up, it's very easy to, kind of, make it about you. But as long as you're thinking about the child first, I think it's pretty difficult to go down the wrong path, and that's what we do," he told Us Weekly.

Advertisement