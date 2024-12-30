Stars Who Announced Adorable Additions To Their Family In 2024

This year will be memorable for a lot of reasons. While there were many dark moments throughout 2024 — assassination attempts, high-profile arrests, and natural disasters to name just a few — we also had America's second female presidential candidate, the Paris Olympics, Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," Caitlyn Clark, and Moo Deng. For certain stars, though, the only news that mattered was that of their family being expanded. From royalty to reality and the political scene, baby news was everywhere.

Life became even more real for "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alums Ben Higgins, Madison Prewett, and Emily Ferguson, who all announced pregnancies. Likewise Andi Dorfman, Desiree Hartsock, and Colton Underwood sprinted ahead of them by welcoming babies before the year was even over. Elsewhere on the reality TV front, three of the Duggar kids, of "19 Kids & Counting" fame, will add to the grandchild count in the New Year (for the record, the family has had at least one birth every year since 2017). Jinger Duggar Vuolo is pregnant with her third child, Jedidiah Duggar is expecting his third daughter, and his twin Jeremiah Duggar, already a father of two, will soon have his own set of twin girls.

While Swifties kept an eye on the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's left hand for signs that her NFL beau Travis Kelce had popped the question, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce dropped their own surprise news that they're expecting their fourth child. Elsewhere in the sports world, new U.S. Olympians are on the way too. Surfer Carissa Moore is hanging ten for two, gold-medal distance runner Elle St. Pierre will welcome a son next May, and swimmer Missy Franklin is expecting her second girl (talk about a water birth!). We can hardly wait to see what 2025 holds for all our A-lister moms and dads.