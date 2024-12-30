Stars Who Announced Adorable Additions To Their Family In 2024
This year will be memorable for a lot of reasons. While there were many dark moments throughout 2024 — assassination attempts, high-profile arrests, and natural disasters to name just a few — we also had America's second female presidential candidate, the Paris Olympics, Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," Caitlyn Clark, and Moo Deng. For certain stars, though, the only news that mattered was that of their family being expanded. From royalty to reality and the political scene, baby news was everywhere.
Life became even more real for "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" alums Ben Higgins, Madison Prewett, and Emily Ferguson, who all announced pregnancies. Likewise Andi Dorfman, Desiree Hartsock, and Colton Underwood sprinted ahead of them by welcoming babies before the year was even over. Elsewhere on the reality TV front, three of the Duggar kids, of "19 Kids & Counting" fame, will add to the grandchild count in the New Year (for the record, the family has had at least one birth every year since 2017). Jinger Duggar Vuolo is pregnant with her third child, Jedidiah Duggar is expecting his third daughter, and his twin Jeremiah Duggar, already a father of two, will soon have his own set of twin girls.
While Swifties kept an eye on the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's left hand for signs that her NFL beau Travis Kelce had popped the question, brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce dropped their own surprise news that they're expecting their fourth child. Elsewhere in the sports world, new U.S. Olympians are on the way too. Surfer Carissa Moore is hanging ten for two, gold-medal distance runner Elle St. Pierre will welcome a son next May, and swimmer Missy Franklin is expecting her second girl (talk about a water birth!). We can hardly wait to see what 2025 holds for all our A-lister moms and dads.
A baby and a split for Megan Fox
The award for Most Dramatic Baby News, unsurprisingly, goes directly to actor Megan Fox. Just weeks after sharing a baby-bump pic and a positive pregnancy test on Instagram, she and on-and-off partner Machine Gun Kelly unexpectedly called things off. A source admitted to People that the "Jennifer's Body" star was completely "blind-sided" by the breakup, hinting that he may have initiated it, confirming that "She's been distraught."
Nonetheless, the controversial couple's 2025 arrival will be their first child together but notably not their first overall, joining Fox's three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and MGK's daughter with former girlfriend Emma Cannon. Having suffered the heartache of a miscarriage not too long ago, both parties have expressed their excitement at the prospect of being parents again. In fact, fans are likely hoping this pregnancy will rekindle the tumultuous romance between Fox and Machine Gun Kelly once more.
The Biebers are singing the blues in the best way
Fans had mixed reactions to the news that Justin Bieber and his model wife, Hailey Bieber, were expecting their first child. Some gushed, "How wonderful! He's going to be a dad!" while others gasped, "OMG — that means I'm old!" But they still followed the celebrity couple's journey from bump to birth, and millions celebrated when they welcomed a son. Justin's baby's name, Jack Blues Bieber, has a special meaning: Jack is also the middle name of his father, Jeremy Bieber.
Don't wait up watching for another pregnancy announcement in 2025, however. A source clarified to Page Six in late December that the A-listers "have discussed having more kids, but for right now, they're happy with where things are at." The insider added that they were so delighted to celebrate their first Christmas as parents that Hailey couldn't even come up with ideas for gifts from her hubby.
Pratt and Schwarzenegger have a brand new Ford
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt welcomed a brand new Ford on November 8 — but this one has legs instead of wheels. "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt," Katherine posted on Instagram at the time. "Mama and baby are doing well and Ford's siblings are thrilled by his arrival. We feel so blessed and grateful." Baby Ford's second name honors his mom's side of the family; the author is the granddaughter of Eunice Shriver of the iconic Kennedy clan. He joins big sisters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2, along with Jack, Pratt's 12-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris.
Understandably, parenting issues are a big priority for the celebrity couple. Katherine is the host of the "BDA [Before, During & After] Baby" podcast and has written two children's picture books. Her actor husband, meanwhile, described parenthood as "really beautiful" in a July 2021 interview appearance on E! News' "Daily Pop," per People. And they may not be done yet either. When Lyla was around 1, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star proclaimed that he was definitely open to welcoming as many children as God would give him. "I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go," Chris quipped.
A new Trump grandchild is on the way
The first family will grow by one in 2025. In October, president-elect Donald Trump spoiled the surprise news that his daughter Tiffany Trump was pregnant with her first child. It probably wasn't the way she envisioned the word getting around, particularly since her dad mentioned it as an afterthought during a speech in which Donald also praised her father-in-law (plus, the divisive politician didn't seem very enthused about it. His exact words were, "[S]he's going to have a baby. So that's nice," per the New York Post).
Tiffany declined to confirm or deny the news; instead, she got in the last word at Christmas, when she posted a photo to her Instagram Stories with the caption "5 months" and a pregnant mom emoji (via the Daily Mail). Doing the math, this means that Tiffany and husband Michael Boulos will welcome their little one sometime in April. This will be the 11th grandchild for Donald; the others range in age from 17-year-old Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., to 5-year-old Carolina Trump, Eric Trump's daughter. No details on a gift registry just yet, but one thing the baby won't need is a silver spoon for its mouth.
The newest British royal is coming too
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, will welcome their second child together sometime next year, and no one could be prouder than the baby's "GiGi" — that's Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, to you. "Darling Beatrice, words can't quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family," Fergie sweetly wrote on Instagram in October 2024. "Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together."
The newest royal will join 3-year-old sister Sienna and 8-year-old Christopher "Wolfie" Woolf, Mozzi's son from a previous marriage. Cousins Ernest and August, the sons of Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, will be over for frequent playdates as well. The baby won't be a prince or princess — that honor is reserved for children of monarchs or male-line royal grandkids — but he or she is eligible to be a count or countess through Mozzi's Italian nobility line. Alas, as 11th in the line of succession, the only chance this baby has of ever sitting on the British throne will be on Uncle Charles' lap.
Moore joy for Mandy Moore
"This time last year we had no idea we would be welcoming another family member — holy cow," singer and actor Mandy Moore wrote in her Christmas 2024 Instagram message, which was accompanied by the adorable above photo of her growing family, adding, "Soaking it all in...while simultaneously running on empty." The "This Is Us" star and her husband Taylor Goldsmith rejoiced in the birth of their daughter Louise "Lou" Everett Goldsmith in September.
She joined older brothers August "Gus" and Oscar "Ozzie," who were born in February 2021 and October 2022 respectively. At the one-month mark of Lou's arrival, Moore shared another blissful update with her millions of fans on Instagram, describing her daughter as: "[T]he hungriest, sleepiest, happiest, crusher of tummy time." Moore also noted, "She's a total dream in every way and we can't imagine a world without her... like she's always been a part of the fabric of our family."
A Pioneer granddaughter for Ree Drummond
Christmas came early for "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, in 2024. Their oldest daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, made the happy couple first-time grandparents with the arrival of daughter Sofia on December 18. "Our first baby had her first baby," Ree gushed on Instagram. "Thank you Lord, we will never be the same." Many fellow TLC and Food Network stars offered their heartfelt congratulations, including Jenny Marrs, Aarti Sequeira, Kardea Brown, Erin Napier, Michael Symon, and Tori Roloff.
Even Hannah Neeleman, the controversial "Ballerina Farm" tradwife of Instagram infamy, jumped in to post: "Congratulations. Beautiful miracle." Ree shared some pics of her "sweet little pookie head" in a 10-day update on her website too. The "Pioneer Woman" recalled marveling at remembering exactly how to properly hold a newborn, even after all these years. "While the uncles and sisters and grandfathers were gingerly passing Sofia to one another, I'd grab her with all the confidence of a grandmother lioness," she stated proudly.