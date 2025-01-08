The Tragic Details Of Lady Gabriella Kingston's Life

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

The casual royal watcher may barely know of her existence, but royal pundits are quite familiar with Lady Gabriella Kingston's special relationship with the royal family. The royal shared a birthday week with Queen Elizabeth II and had a cherished bond with the late monarch. She is the daughter of the queen's first cousin, Prince Michael, and the sister of Lord Frederick, who is married to actress Sophie Winkleman.

If you've never heard of Gabriella before, it's because she's not a senior royal and way down the line of succession — she is currently 56th in line to the throne and pretty much lives a normal life working as a freelance writer. The one time it was glaringly obvious that Gabriella is not, in fact, an ordinary citizen, was when Queen Elizabeth attended the lady's wedding to Thomas Kingston. When the queen died, Gabriella was one of the many royals who attended her funeral, but she made headlines when photographers caught her fainting during the proceedings as the queen's coffin was carried into Westminster Hall.

While much of Gabriella's life may look like a fairytale from the outside, the royal has gone through some trials and tribulations throughout her life. From getting snitched on for the sins of her youth by her ex-boyfriend to her husband's shocking death, Gabriella has faced plenty of tragedy over the years.

