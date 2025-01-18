8 Sporty Royal Looks That Missed The Mark

The watchwords of royalty are typically class and elegance — not sporty. Every outfit they wear for an appearance is carefully considered and meticulously reviewed by stylists before it's given the thumbs up. For example, many fashion trends come straight from the royal family in the U.K. David Reiss, the founder of the clothing brand Reiss, spoke to Marie Claire about the phenomenon. "The surge in web traffic following the release of these images [of Kate wearing the brand's Shola dress in 2011] caused our website to crash. The dress promptly sold out online when service was resumed." But it's a different story when royalty ventures into the sporting world: some family members are more faux pas-makers than trendsetters.

With the popularity of the athleisure trend increasing year over year, it's a shame for these royals that many of these fashion missteps were made before the boom in Lululemon and On Running. A recent Harris Poll on Lululemon shows that this trend is here to stay, with 45.1% of Gen Z Americans surveyed having tried the brand (via The Harris Poll). The millennial royals, like Kate Middleton and Prince William, have given birth to their next in line, so their heirs may bring more cohesive sportswear-based looks.

Royal families across the world attract paparazzi like moths to a flame. We've all had a bad day and worn a sub-par outfit to the gym, but thankfully, the average Joe doesn't have to deal with the all-seeing-eye of the on-street photographers; royals aren't so lucky. From soccer to marathon running, these royals didn't quite get it right when it came to these sporty looks.

